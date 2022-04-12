Columbia Correctional inmate charged with battery

A Columbia Correctional Institution inmate has been charged with felony battery by prisoner following an altercation in the prison.

Carlos D. Lindsey, 30, formerly of Milwaukee, is facing one felony count of battery by prisoner.

Online records show Lindsey is currently serving a 16-year jail sentence in Columbia Correctional after being found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in Milwaukee County.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Monday:

A Columbia County Sheriff detective went to the Columbia Correctional Institution to investigate a claim that Lindsey had caused bodily harm to an officer at the facility.

The corrections officer told the detective that on March 6 around 7:30 p.m. they were offering medication to Lindsey through a sliding door. The officer said the medication is offered in a box to the inmate through a sliding trap on the door, then the inmate retrieves the medication and is supposed to step back to allow staff to retrieve the box.

On March 6, Lindsey allegedly held onto the box preventing the trap door from closing. Lindsey continued sliding the trap door back and forth striking the officer in the knuckles with the trap door.

When the officer removed his gloves his left hand was bloody with a cut on the back of his hand. The officer went to the hospital where he had X-rays taken and blood tests.

If found guilty, Lindsey could face a $10,000 fine and three years in prison and three years extended supervision.

