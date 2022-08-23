Columbia Correctional inmate charged with two counts of battery

A state prisoner has been charged with two counts of battery after an alleged incident that took place in June at the Columbia Correctional Institution (CCI).

Jessie Blankenship, 28, is facing two felony counts of battery by prisoners following an altercation involving two correction officers in June at the Columbia Correctional Institution.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 18:

A detective with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department went to CCI after reports of an altercation with an inmate on June 15.

When the detective arrived, he spoke with jail staff who said two employees had been injured during the altercation.

Blankenship allegedly injured both officers, according to the complaint.

The sheriff’s detective reviewed CCI video footage that showed at about 9:30 a.m. officers attempting to place Blankenship in handcuffs.

The complaint alleges Blankenship was resisting being handcuffed by walking away from the officers while a jail captain had a taser drawn.

One of the officers involved was taken to an area hospital where staff observed superficial abrasions to a right forearm. The officer also reported having knee pain.

The other officer alleged he was punched under the chin during the incident and had jaw pain. He also had an abrasion/scratch on his right forearm.

Online records show Blankenship was charged with similar counts while at the Jackson County Jail in January 2021, which were dismissed, and the Green Bay Correctional Institution in February 2021.

In Green Bay he was charged with three counts of battery by prisoner and one count of prisoner throw/expel bodily substances. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of the three counts of battery. The other count was dismissed but "read in" for sentencing.

Last fall, Blankenship was sentenced to two years in state prison on all three counts, which were set to run concurrently.

There are no scheduled hearings currently for this case.