Columbia County ATV ordinance could be approved as early as April

A Columbia County ordinance that has been in the works for almost five years could be voted approved by the County Board of Supervisors in a few short weeks.

The ordinance was unanimously approved by the Highway Committee on Thursday morning at the Highway Shop in Wyocena.

A draft of the ordinance outlines a number of regulations and rules that would need to be followed by ATV/UTV motorists on Columbia County roads. Operators and passengers must comply with federal, state and local ordinances and laws and can only operate on approved county highways.

Anyone operating or riding on an ATV under the age of 18 must wear a helmet and all operators must have a valid driver’s license. ATV/UTVs must have their Wisconsin DNR registration clearly visible and the registration certificate must be present with the vehicle at all times.

A number of residents in favor of the ordinance attended the meeting, as they have been since the process was picked up by the Traffic Safety Commission last year. But that is not where this started.

“Next month this process will have been taking place for five years,” County Supervisor Jim Foley said. “We’ve been working on this for five years now and we should get something through.”

Foley said it’s possible the ordinance could be voted on at the March county board meeting. The ordinance will be reviewed by the county executive committee on Monday afternoon and then the finance committee on Thursday. Then would need to be voted on and approved by full board.

“It could be done before April,” Foley said.

The Highway Department looked at traffic data over the last several months’ especially average daily traffic which measures the average number of vehicles on the road.

Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said they used the standard of 1,000 ADT which is roughly the equivalent of one car per minute. If a county highway had over 1,000 ADT it was considered not safe for ATV/UTV traffic.

The ordinance states all county highways will be open to ATV/UTV traffic except for a number of segments:

County Highway (CTH) C from State Highway (STH) 16 at Rio south to STH 60, and from STH 60 south to the Dane County line

CTH CS from CTH V in Dekorra east to State Trunk Highway 22 in Lowville; excepting the municipal portion within the Poynette village limit

CTH CX from Marquette County line south to the intersection with Northside Drive in the City of Portage

CTH I from Dane County line north to Village of Arlington limit

CTH J from State Trunk Highway 113 in Lodi east to CTH V in Lodi; then from CTH V in Lodi north to Kent Road in Dekorra;

CTH P from U.S. Highway 51 east to the Village of Pardeeville limit;

CTH P from State Trunk Highway 44 east to the Village of Cambria limit;

CTH P from Village of Cambria east limit then east to State Trunk Highway 73 in Randolph;

CTH Q from State Trunk Highway 60 in Arlington north to Village of Poynette limit

CTH V from Ryan Road in Lodi east to Smith Rd in Lodi; then from Meadowlark Road in Dekorra north to CTH B in Dekorra.

Hardy said three additional segments were added to list after the highway department did more research on ADT and traffic safety:

CTH EF from State Road 33 to CTH E

CTH F from State Road 33 to Marquette County Line

CTH CM from CTH CX to CTH F

Ellen Pulver of the Columbia County ATV enthusiast group said they have been looking over the maps and asked about certain sections to make connections easier for ATV traffic. Pulver mentioned a number of county highway sections that could be open.

Hardy countered her argument with saying a number of town roads are already open to ATV traffic and that ATV/UTV traffic.

“These town routes make it possible to get around, it just might take longer than using county highways, but you must remember these are recreational vehicles,” Hardy said.

“If we approve this today we can come back in six months and look and changes then,” Foley said. “Like anything else, this will be looked at in the future if it passes and changes will come to this committee.”

County Supervisor Jon Plumer said he was in favor of the ordinance.

“I’d like to pass this ordinance as written and show people who oppose this what we’re doing,” Plumer said. “It’s a good first step and changes can be made in the future.”

If the ordinance is passed by the county board this month, Hardy said more than 200 signs would most likely be installed in May.

“It’s important we don’t put convenience in front of safety with this ordinance,” County Supervisor Henry St. Maurice said. “It’s important to keep safety in mind as this continues.”

