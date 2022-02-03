Columbia County ATV ordinance drafted

Columbia County officials are continuing the process of opening county roads to ATV/UTV traffic.

The Columbia County Highway Committee met Thursday morning and approved a draft ordinance that would allow ATV/UTV traffic on county roads. The draft outlines a number of sections of county road that will remain closed to ATV/UTV traffic.

The ordinance will now be reviewed by the Traffic Safety Commission meeting on Friday. The commission recommended the highway committee draft an ordinance in November.

Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said the ordinance would allow ATV/UTV traffic on all county roads except for several sections deemed unsafe due heavy traffic from other vehicles.

Hardy said the highway department reviewed traffic statistics, mainly average daily traffic or ADT.

“An ADT of 1,000 is equal to one vehicle a minute on the road,” Hardy said. “There are quite a few of these roads in Columbia County.”

He said the reason for keeping these segments closed to ATV/UTV traffic is due to safety concerns and frustrated drivers.

“With more traffic on these roads, it is more likely there will be an incident,” Hardy said.

A number of segments of road that will be closed to the ADT are on county roads C, EF, F, J, P, and Q.

“I would say approximately 65% of county roads will be open to ATV traffic,” Hardy said.

Hardy said the department is still reviewing ADT data on county roads to decide if they should be open to ATV/UTV traffic.

“Some of these roads have an 800 or 900 ADT and we are looking into whether those roads should be open,” Hardy said. “We will continue that process before we make a full recommendation of segments to keep closed.”

The ordinance outlines a number of other regulations most of which come from state statute. It also prohibits ATV/UTV traffic on county roads between 10 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Hardy said the cost of signage could be as much as $30,000. He said if signs were only installed where the roads open to ATV/UTV traffic, mainly on county borders, it would cost an estimated $10,000 and be as much as $30,000 if closed to ATV/UTV traffic signs were installed.

County Supervisor James Foley said if the Traffic Safety Commission approves the ordinance it will come back to the highway committee.

“It could go back and forth,” Foley said. If both groups approve an ordinance it will need to be voted on and approved by the full county board of supervisors.

One person asked if there was a way to request closed county road sections to be opened to ATV/UTV use and asked if a request could be made by an individual or if it would need to be a group of individuals as part of an organization like an ATV club.

Supervisor Foley said a formal request would have to be made through the county highway committee and then they would review the request.

Ellen Pulver of Columbia County ATV/UTV Enthusiast group was appreciative the draft ordinance was approved. Pulver started the group last year and has been following the path the county has taken in the last several months to allow ATV/UTV traffic on county roads.

“Thank you for working hard and for continuing this process,” Pulver said. “This will impact a large number of residents in the community.”

