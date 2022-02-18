Columbia County ATV ordinance inches forward

Columbia County is another step closer to opening county highways to ATV and UTV traffic.

The Highway committee will review the ordinance at the March 3 meeting in Wyocena after recommendations from the Traffic Safety Commission last week. The Highway Committee approved the ordinance at its February meeting.

A draft of the ordinance outlines a number of regulations and rules that would need to be following by ATV/UTV motorists on Columbia County roads. Operators and passengers must comply with federal, state and local ordinances and laws and can only operate on approved county highways.

Anyone operating or riding on an ATV under the age of 18 must wear a helmet and all operators must have a valid driver’s license. ATV/UTVs must have their Wisconsin DNR registration clearly visible and the registration certificate must be present with the vehicle at all times.

“Corporate Council is still looking into intoxicated operating a few other details,” Columbia County Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said.

The draft ordinance states all Columbia County Highways will be open to ATV/UTV traffic except for 10 segments that were determined to have too much other vehicle traffic to allow safe use by ATVs. The segments were chosen according to ADT (average daily traffic) of over 1,000.

Hardy said those segments would have close to one car a minute and adding ATV traffic to those highways would be a safety concern. Restricted will be:

County Highway (CTH) C from State Highway (STH) 16 at Rio south to STH 60, and from STH 60 south to the Dane County line

CTH CS from CTH V in Dekorra east to State Trunk Highway 22 in Lowville; excepting the municipal portion within the Poynette village limit

CTH CX from Marquette County line south to the intersection with Northside Drive in the City of Portage

CTH I from Dane County line north to Village of Arlington limit

CTH J from State Trunk Highway 113 in Lodi east to CTH V in Lodi; then from CTH V in Lodi north to Kent Road in Dekorra;

CTH P from U.S. Highway 51 east to the Village of Pardeeville limit;

CTH P from State Trunk Highway 44 east to the Village of Cambria limit;

CTH P from Village of Cambria east limit then east to State Trunk Highway 73 in Randolph;

CTH Q from State Trunk Highway 60 in Arlington north to Village of Poynette limit

CTH V from Ryan Road in Lodi east to Smith Rd in Lodi; then from Meadowlark Road in Dekorra north to CTH B in Dekorra

Hardy said the highway department is also looking at three other segments of County Highway that could be restricted in a final ordinance:

CTH EF from State Road 33 to CTH E

CTH F from State Road 33 to Marquette County Line

CTH CM from CTH CX to CTH F

Other rules of operation include ATV/UTV traffic is not to exceed 35 mph. When ATV/UTVs are within 100 feet of a pedestrian of 150 feet of a home the vehicle should not exceed 10 mph.

If the highway committee approves the ordinance it could go to the county executive committee and would then be voted on by the full county board.

Columbia County would join a many other Wisconsin counties. Hardy cited a survey done by the Wisconsin County Highway Association that compiled the percentage of county highways open to ATV/UTV traffic.

“This survey shows the counties in the western part of the state have higher percentages of county highways open to ATVs, while eastern counties have closer to 15-20% of county highways open,” Hardy said.

A number of counties in western Wisconsin including Crawford, Grant and Monroe counties reported 100% of county highways open to ATV/UTV traffic. Hardy said 72.5% of Columbia County highways would be open to ATV/UTV traffic with the current proposal.

For signage there are two options. The first is to only place signs stating the county highway is open the ATV/UTV traffic and the second option is to have open and closure signs The highway department estimates there will be 101 open county highway signs and 202 closure signs. Those signs would cost $95 per sign.

The open signs would cost $9,595 and the closed signs would cost the highway department $19,190 making the fiscal impact of the signage somewhere between $10,000 and $30,000.

The ordinance states enforcement of the ATV/UTV traffic will be handled by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR Wardens. It also states ATV/UTV traffic is not to operate on private land.

