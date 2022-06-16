Columbia County Board approves $5M of ARPA funds for county roads

Columbia County officials voted to spend over $5.5 million for three separate projects with the biggest expense being construction on four segments of county road.

Despite the thunderstorms and tornado warnings, Columbia County Board of Supervisors met Wednesday night to vote on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Columbia County was awarded just over $11.1 million in ARPA funds. There are specific guidelines for how the funds can be used.

There was no discussion by the board on the scope of the road projects or the other two proposed uses for the ARPA funds they were voting on – automated license plate recognition system for the sheriff’s office and highway department culvert projects.

Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy provided a list of the projects before the meetings.

These road projects will focus on resurfacing the roadway and correcting drainage issues on county highways (CTH) including CTH H, CTH A, and two segments on CTH K. The cost of these projects is estimated at $4.9 million. The roads to be affected include:

CTH H (State Highway 33 to Green Lake County) in Scott - 5 miles

CTH A (State Highway 146 to Village of Randolph) in Courtland - 5.5 miles

CTH K (US Highway 51 to CTH C) in Leeds - 4 miles

CTH K (CTH Q to CTH I) in Arlington - 2.6 miles

Federal guidelines state ARPA funds need to be allocated by 2024 and projects completed by 2026. So these projects have four years to be completed.

Hardy also provided a list of the proposed culvert projects which are estimated to cost $504,000.

CTH W by Beich Road & Hamilton Road in Caledonia

CTH J in Lodi by Pleasant Valley Court in Lodi

CTH W by Owen Park in Caledonia

CTH B by Morgan Road in Springvale/Courtland

CTH K west of CTH Q in Arlington

The sheriff’s office automated license plate recognition system is estimated to cost $147,000.

Before the board voted on the three requests, which all passed with majority votes, there was a brief discussion on how the remaining ARPA funds should be spent.

Supervisor Char Holtan said the county should look into spending ARPA funds on access to broadband internet for rural communities.

“We still have funds that are available and the county board has made good decisions about using our ARPA funds. However, on important item that hasn’t been addressed yet is rural broadband,” Holtan said.

She explained that parts of Columbia County have very slow internet access or no access at all. She suggested using funds to support rural citizens in the county.

“I would like to have a resolution on our July County Board meeting agenda to approve using $500,000 of our remaining ARPA funds for rural broadband in Columbia County,” Holtan said.

Supervisors Tess Carr and Troy Ryan both spoke in favor of Holtan’s recommendation.

“It’s super important for our rural economy,” Carr said, adding that she knows workers and students who would like to work and learn from home but can’t due to the lack of high speed internet in rural communities.

The $500,000 will likely go through the executive committee before it goes before the full county board.

