Columbia County Board of Supervisor candidates profiled

Leading up to the Feb. 15 primary election the Portage Daily Register reached out to all Columbia County Supervisor candidates that will be on the primary ballot. Each of the candidates was contacted and sent a questionnaire.

Districts 3 and 23 each have three candidates on the ballot.

In District 3, which consists of Town of Fort Winnebago and the Town of Marcellon, Wards 1-2, candidate Josiah Wynn declined to take part in the questionnaire and incumbent Tom Borgkvist did not respond to multiple requests to take part in the questionnaire.

In District 23, the Town of Hampden; Town of Leeds, Ward 2; Town of Lowville, Ward 2, candidate Andrew Groves could not be reached after multiple attempts calling the phone number on his candidacy papers.

DISTRICT 23

JAMES FOLEY

James Foley has represented District 23 of Columbia County Board of Supervisors for 10 years.

Why are you running for District 23 Supervisor?

Ten years ago I was Chair of the Leeds Town Board and the County representative on the Wisconsin Towns Association when I was asked to run for the County Board. Since then, I have worked hard, learned about Board responsibilities and procedures and interacted with my fellow Board members and constituents. I have worked to make my district and Columbia County an attractive place to live and work.

What are your goals for your district and Columbia County?

My understanding of the various issues facing Columbia County and extensive experience in local government make me uniquely qualified to serve as a County Board member. I want to keep Columbia County moving forward, always considering all aspects and long-term effects of Board decisions.

I believe it is essential to work within the established State and County policies and procedures and maintain fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers. Exploring opportunities for infrastructure, public safety and overall quality of life improvements are areas I hope to focus on.

As I represent a primarily rural district, I believe it is important to make sure their needs and challenges are heard and considered in County government decisions. I will continue to make that a priority. I am dedicated towards doing the right thing on behalf of County residents.

JULIA HOFFMAN

Julia Hoffman is a former nurse and lives just outside of Columbus.

Why are you running for District 23 Supervisor?

I am running for the Columbia County Board in District 23 to help focus our county on energy alternatives, invest in infrastructure, and expand broadband.

What are your goals for your district and Columbia County?

Within the last few years broadband has become increasingly necessary: school homework was done and sent on computers, at teaching has been done remotely; Zoom meetings for numerous organizations became an essential business tool. We should be exploring how we can make this essential tool accessible and affordable for us.

Electric vehicles are already on the road, such as VW E-Golf Chevy Bolt, Blazer, Equinox, and there are many more cars and trucks about to be released this year and beyond: Ford Explorer EV, F-150 Lightning and more companies are making and will be selling electric vehicles. We need to be ready with accessible charging stations, plans on how to dispose of the batteries at the end of their capabilities.

Wind farms are here, there are more than 450 wind turbines in Wisconsin alone, more than 57,000 in the United States. Solar energy has been with us for a long time, we need to help the individual homeowners harness solar power, and yes, when the panels are broken or at the end of their lifespan, how to dispose of them.

Infrastructure: Infrastructure has expanded from roads, canals, dams, to the essentials of maintaining communities, there is Federal money that will be flowing to the states and our county should know what projects are needed to help our townships, villages, cities.

We need to refocus on what will make our county a better place to live.

DISTRICT 3

DAVID DWYER

David Dwyer is retired and lives in Lewiston.

Why are you running for District 3 Supervisor?

I attended a few County Board meetings to see how our County was being governed. At the October meeting. I watched them pass, on a vote 23 to 4 with 1 absent, a huge per diem pay increase for their jobs. They passed a 16% per diem increase for attending the Board meeting, a 33% per diem increase for attending Committee meetings, a 66% salary increase for the Board Chair and a 112.5% salary increase for the First Vice Chair, along with the Chair and First Vice Chair being eligible for the per diem pay for attending Board and Committee meetings and any days spent in the Office above and beyond their salary. The fact that this pay increase does not take effect until the April meeting when the new Board is sworn in does not lessen the impact this has on Columbia County taxes. My property tax bill showed a 6.3% increase in Columbia County tax.

It also seems to me that the new Administration Building is vastly oversized for the number of employees. Oversized equals excessive costs, both in the initial construction and in the ongoing upkeep costs. Our County Board seems to have lost any semblance of fiscal restraint and responsibility. When the latest budget was passed, the statement was made that taxes needed to be increased by the amount they were because of the future loss of revenue when the Columbia Generating Station was shut down and that tax base was gone. Then, because of State Tax Increase caps they would not be able to raise taxes enough to make that amount up so they needed the maximum increase now to have the base for future increases.

What ever happened to long range planning for financial security? Our current Board is certainly not practicing that. Inflation is eating at all of our incomes. We don’t need a mad tax and spend County Board adding to the pressure on our property taxes.

I spoke against the redistricting proposal that carved a small chunk out of Lewiston Township, 150 people, and remove that piece for Supervisory District 2 and add it to Supervisory District 3. The Board passed the proposal with the small piece of Lewiston added to Supervisory District 3. Now any time there is a primary election in District 3 and not in District 2 the Township has to bear the cost of holding the Primary Election where only a small fraction of the population is eligible to vote. The County Board used “Incumbent Protection” as one of the criteria in their redistricting decisions. They did not follow the Federal Guidelines of maintaining the integrity of local government boundary lines in setting their Supervisory District Boundaries.

I am running to try to bring some common sense back to Board of Supervisors and help to trim some of the tax increases.

What are your goals for your district and Columbia County?

I want to insure that our roads are maintained as cost effectively as possible. We need to make sure that Public Safety does not suffer as costs increase.

Public recreation opportunities that can be implemented at little to no cost should be pursued.

We need to make sure that all State and Federal monies that are available are being taken advantage of and used for the betterment of Columbia County.

Stop the current practice of using the County Sherriff Department to deliver the Board Agenda to the County Supervisors. This is an abuse of that department.

When the Committee Agendas are posted on the County website there are no links to any of the items the Committee will be discussing. Links are posted on the website for the documents for the Board meetings, the same should be done for Committee meeting agendas. I was told if I wanted them for the Committee meetings I should contact the Committee Chair to see if I could get them. These should be set as links in the Committee meeting agendas.

Our hard working County employees need to be treated fairly with appropriate wages and benefits balanced with the needs of the County taxpayers.

There seems to be a general perception that our County Board is made up of a “good old boys” club. I intend to challenge that perception by being responsive to the needs of my constituents, not the whims of the Chair. There needs to be a term limit put back on the Chair position so one person cannot consolidate too much control over the Board. It is definitely time for new blood on the Board of Supervisors.

