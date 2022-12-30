Columbia County could get over $2 million in new opioid settlement

A Columbia County supervisor announced that a new committee will oversee the funds being received by the county from the nationwide opioid settlements.

Supervisor Doug Richmond told the county board at their December meeting that large corporations responsible for the surge in opioid use have agreed to terms and the county could see up to $2 million from the agreement.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the agreement with CVS and Walgreens this month. CVS is set to pay $5 billion to the coalition of states to resolve their involvement in the opioid crisis by dispensing opioids at their stores. Walgreens is set to pay $5.7 billion for their role.

““The hundreds of millions of dollars coming to Wisconsin through agreements like these will have a major impact on efforts to curb substance-use disorder in communities across the state,” Kaul said. “Fighting the opioid epidemic is a top priority at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.”

Kaul said Wisconsin is set to receive $173 million in abatement funding from the settlements with CVS and Walgreens.

A statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice said each of the states involved in the settlement will review the agreement and have until the end of the year to join the settlement.

“The payments are structured to ensure critical support in early years as well as sustained resources over time. CVS’s payments will be spread over 10 years; Walgreens’ payments will be spread over 15 years. If there is sufficient sign-on, payments will begin during the second half of 2023,” the statement said.

At the county board meeting, Richmond told the board that other companies including Walmart have agreed to settlements totaling around $20 billion.

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors set up an ad hoc opioid abatement committee to review the terms and make recommendations on how the funds can be spent. Early indications from Corporate Council Joe Ruf show the county does not yet know what they can spend the funds on.

Richmond explained that the committee has already started discussing Columbia County’s response to the opioid crisis.

“We’ve identified a number of shortcomings in Columbia County for education, prevention and treatment of opioids,” Richmond said.

At a recent webinar, Richmond learned of the five new financial agreements for money going to municipalities that are involved in the lawsuit. Richmond reported that Allergen, Teva, CVS, Walmart and Walgreens agreed to pay over $20 billion over several years.

“This new settlement is for $20.2 billion which means our share is going to be $2.8 million,” Richmond said.

The opioid abatement committee is made up of county board members and community members including Supervisors Richmond and Liz Miller. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner is on the committee with Tom Drury of the Prevention and Response Columbia County (PARCC), which has been fighting the opioid epidemic since 2015 in the community. Ellen Ellingsworth of the Columbia County Health Department is also on the committee.

Ruf has stated that assistant corporate council Susan Fischer has been handling the settlements for the county. The county board voted last year to accept just over $3 million from defendants McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals.