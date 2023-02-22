A Columbia County couple is among this April’s inductees into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame.

Mark Martin and Susan Foote Martin have dedicated their lives to Wisconsin’s wild things and the places they live. Over a combined 90 years of work, the two have individually had a hand in reshaping the state’s ecosystems.

“For Mark and I to be recognized for this conservation award, to be inducted into the Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame is an amazing gift to us, it’s a huge honor,” said Susan.

Throughout his 41-year career, Mark has coordinated over 30,000 acres worth of land purchases, generated over $13,000 for the protection and management of state natural areas, and spearheaded efforts to make State Natural Areas (SNAs) more accessible for members of the public.

South-central Wisconsinites may recall climbing the many steps at the Roche-A-Cri Mound in Adams County, visiting Sauk City’s Ferry Bluff for a hike. These, and countless other SNAs, are examples of Mark’s work.

Susan has a similarly extensive list of accolades, including the creation of the Great Wisconsin Birding and Nature Trail, featuring 350 nature waypoints through which visitors can be guided by five, full-color, regional auto booklets, thanks to Susan.

She’s also credited with saving Wisconsin’s cave bats from extinction, aiding in their state-listing as “threatened” due to white-nose syndrome. Sauk City residents may notice the Bird City Wisconsin signs posted around the area, indicating it as an area where bird populations can find sanctuary. That, too, is Susan’s doing.

“Mark and Susan’s decades of work with the public have made nature accessible to and appreciated by many who can now enjoy its benefits,” reads the WCHF’s release on the couple. “The Martins are truly lifetime Wisconsin conservationists.”

In true conservationist fashion, Mark and Susan met for the first time at an International Crane Count meeting, marrying a year later and combining their efforts on a new project: Goose Pond. Sharing the role of resident managers, the two worked tirelessly to transform the sanctuary into what the WCHF calls “one of Wisconsin’s most magical, inspiring, and preserved places.”

Mark and Susan don’t count their accolades, though. They tally the friends they’ve made along the way, the plant and animal populations they’ve been able to assist, and everything they want to do in the future.

“It’s really a joy to be able to protect, acquire and restore habitat for wildlife,” said Mark. “It’s good that we can help out the species and at the same time we can provide spaces for the public to learn from and visit.”

The goal, ultimately, is to connect people to nature. For the Martins, that was a natural connection.

Animals were an arm’s reach away throughout Susan’s childhood, growing up on her family farm. Her agricultural education at home was supplemented by an Audubon field guide, where she learned to identify the different types of birds she would grow up to protect.

Mark, on the other hand, was raised hunting and fishing, his interests being sparked during a high school field trip to a Wisconsin conservation camp.

Beyond their working hours, the Martins have thousands of volunteer hours under their belts. Since 1993, they have led annual field trips for the Wisconsin Natural Resources Foundation. They mentor aspiring conservationists as well as landowners, inspiring some to donate their lands to the state as SNAs.

The Martins have also written hundreds of articles for various conservation newsletters, such as the Madison Audubon newsletter, the biweekly Friday Feathered Feature and Goose Pond Updates.

“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin,” said the WCHF. “Connecting people to nature is their hallmark.”

The Martins will be honored in a live virtual ceremony on Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m.