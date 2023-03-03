Public Schools Week wraps up today and Columbia County’s educators are celebrating their districts’ triumphs while also looking at areas for improvement.

In Pardeeville, the school buildings are bustling with activity beyond the foot traffic of students and teachers. The facilities serve as stadiums for athletic events, galleries for art shows. The Lenz auditorium offers community members all the finery of a night at the opera for school plays, visiting authors, and more.

What’s more, the community enjoys gathering in these places, which District Administrator Jason LeMay has observed firsthand in his 12 years with the district. The small town holds within it a variety of different ways of thinking and backgrounds, but Pardeeville pride is something LeMay says remains consistent.

“Having a public school in your community, I think it gives the whole community something to rally around,” said LeMay. “We can kind of be a community center, if you will.”

This Public Schools Week, LeMay is reflecting on the triumphs and challenges within the public school system, and the continued evolution of Pardeeville schools.

When he first started, LeMay recalls the district offering just a few AP and dual credit courses. Now, the offerings are plentiful, growing alongside the district’s strong CTE program.

“We offer the full complement, I would say, of what you can offer for a school our size and we do it well,” he said. The primary goal, he added, is to give students “a leg up on career readiness,” prepping them for whatever comes their way following graduation.

Beyond the programs, LeMay says the district’s success is driven by its faculty and staff, which he hasn’t struggled to maintain.

“We’ve been very lucky here to have good, high quality educators who have longevity within the district,” said LeMay.

While retaining staff has been relatively easy, Pardeeville has been facing the same funding concerns that have plagued many small public school districts across the state.

“The money we get from the state doesn’t always match what our expenses are,” said LeMay. “We want to still offer the best public school we can.”

That means careful spending from grants and referendum dollars, and constant consideration of Pardeeville’s strategic plan. As the district evolves toward the future, LeMay says the continued support from his community makes the difference between good and great.

“It’s really important to recognize the importance of public education,” he said. “What we do for students and for communities continues to evolve.”

“Great families,” a “tremendous community,” and “phenomenal staff” are three things Lodi School District Administrator Vince Breunig says make his public school district great.

In what Breunig refers to as the district’s first “normal-ish” academic year, students and staff play catch-up, battling learning loss and mental burnout.

“It’s been a grind,” said Breunig. “Our students are just unbelievably resilient.”

Fostering that resilience, he added, comes down to the community. While Lodi is no metropolis (The current population sits somewhere around 3,100), Lodi students receive daily support that extends beyond the city limits.

“It takes a community to raise a child,” said Breunig. “We’re big enough to have great opportunities for kids but we’re small enough that we still have all those personal connections.”

In the way of opportunities, Lodi’s STEAM (that’s science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) program allows students to learn complex problem-solving skills, developing approaches that may one day benefit them in careers that haven’t even been invented yet.

But tucked into academic rigor of the curriculum are lessons in social and emotional development as well as mental health support. While state funding has been allocated toward nurturing students’ psychological well-being, Breunig says remaining disparities are a cause for concern.

“Public schools are here to make sure every child in Wisconsin has access to a high quality education regardless of ZIP code,” he said. “I think with some of the state funding that’s going on right now, that’s made that less certain in some ZIP codes than others.”