Columbia County election results mirror state

Columbia County voters went to the polls on Wednesday and initial results look very similar to statewide results in top Wisconsin offices.

The Columbia County Clerk’s office election summary shows of the 37 precincts in the county 27,561 ballots were cast.

The biggest races on the ballot were for Governor, U.S. Senator and Attorney General. Columbia County results were similar to statewide results with races remaining close.

Gov. Tony Evers received 51.55% of the votes with 14,158 votes compared to 13,008 votes for Tim Michels. The race was called for Evers early on Wednesday morning with Evers receiving 51.2% of the votes statewide.

Here are the unofficial results posted by the Columbia County Clerk’s office and will remain unofficial until the county canvass is held later this week:

In the U.S. Senator race, incumbent Ron Johnson received 50% of the votes with 13,899 votes with Mandela Barnes collecting 13,400 votes. This race was called a Johnson victory on Wednesday.

Incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul lost Columbia County but holds a narrow lead across the state. Kaul received 13,371 votes compared to 13,655 for Eric Toney.

In Columbia County races, Sheriff Roger Brandner was elected to a second term as the top law enforcement officer in the county. Brandner ran unopposed just as he did in 2018.

Brandner received 20,065 votes running as a Republican candidate.

Clerk of Circuit Court for Columbia County was also an unopposed race on Tuesday. Julie Kayaartz was elected as the next Clerk of Circuit Court taking over for Susan Raimer who did not run for re-election.

Voters in the towns of Caledonia and West Point as part of State Senate District 27 elected Dianne Hesselbein (D-Middleton), receiving 1,122 votes compared to Republican challenger Robert Relph’s 949 votes. Hesselbein won the seat statewide by a margin of 68% of the total votes across the district.

Wisconsin Assembly District 37 sits in the city and town of Columbus. Columbia County voters cast their ballots in favor of challenger Maureen McCarville (D-DeForest) against incumbent William Penterman (R-Columbus), even though the race has not been called for either candidate. McCarville got 1,420 votes in Columbia County with Penterman received 1,263 votes.

Incumbent Jon Plumer (R-Lodi) has won re-election in Assembly District 42 defeating Theresa Valencia (D-Lodi). Overall in the county Plumer received 7,963 votes compared to 6,896 for Valencia. However, Valencia did receive more votes in the city of Lodi with Valencia collecting over 60% of the votes.

In State Assembly District 81 David Considine (D-Baraboo) won his re-election bid on Tuesday defeating Republican challenger Shellie Benish among Columbia County voters and across the district. Considine received almost 60% of the votes across the district and received 55% of the votes in Columbia County.

Follow Wiscnews.com for more election coverage.