The unofficial results of Columbia County's spring primary election are in.

According to reports from the county website, co.columbia.wi.us, all 35 precincts have submitted their vote tallies, totaling over 10,000 ballots counted.

In the race for Justice of the Supreme Court, Janet C. Protasiewicz took the lead with 4,950 votes, or 49.55%.

For Lodi voters, Town of Lodi Board Supervisor and Lodi School District Board Member were also on the ballot.

In the Supervisor race, Buck Kurt claimed a 313 vote victory, bringing him 44.08% of the total.

In the School Board race, Sarah Raemisch led with just over 25% of the vote, adding up to 741 votes.

The final item on the ballot was another School Board Member race: This time for the Baraboo School District. Amy J. Delong got the majority of these votes, with 6 votes, or 2%.