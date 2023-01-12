Columbia County exploring broadband grant options with Lodi, West Point

The Columbia County executive committee on Thursday discussed the potential of committing $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to expand broadband internet access in the towns of Lodi and West Point.

Supervisor Tess Carr said she has talked with officials from both towns about committing funds for a matching grant that could bring high speed internet access to almost 200 homes.

County Comptroller Shonna Neary explained that the vendor, Charter Communications, is requesting matching funds from the county and the municipalities of $50,000, and then Charter would apply for the grant. If awarded the grant, Charter, a parent company of Spectrum, could then lay fiber optic cable in Lodi and West Point for high speed internet access.

Carr is not a member of the executive committee but sits on the ad-hoc broadband committee that was established last summer. The goal of the committee is to connect the entire county with high speed broadband access to all citizens in Columbia County. She said Charter approached her about this grant.

Carr explained that the grant would cover 179 homes with the majority in West Point. Carr is the supervisor for District 25, which includes the town of Lodi.

“This is a great deal for Lodi and West Point,” Carr said. “Especially for West Point, it’s a far worse situation there with farmers not having reliable internet.”

Carr said she has learned a lot about broadband, including that the cost of laying a mile of fiber optic cable costs between $28,000 and $30,000.

Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Darren Schroeder and County Chair Chris Polzer sit on the executive committee and discussed the resolution and options for the county. Supervisors Carr and Char Holtan, who also sits on the ad-hoc broadband committee, added their knowledge to the conversation.

“One issue is that the connection needs to be reliable,” Holtan said. “That reliability requires fiber optic cable, and a lot of the current internet connections in these underserved areas use copper wiring.”

Polzer did the math that came out to about $280 per household for $50,000 to hook up 179 homes.

Brusveen questioned whether this resolution was the right thing for the whole county when there are other things ARPA dollars could fund. She also said she doesn’t want the county to be in a situation where it might have to pay back ARPA dollars if used for something that doesn't meet the criteria.

“We need local buy-in from these towns,” Brusveen said. “The county can’t be used as a bank.”

Polzer and Schroeder agreed they would like a specific dollar amount from the towns before the county committed any funds.

All ARPA projects must be started by the end of 2024 and completed by the end of 2026. Brusveen said there is a chance the project may not start before Dec. 2024 and asked what happens to the money then.

Columbia County has received $11.1 million dollars in ARPA funds, and every month the accounting department releases a monthly report of how the money has been allocated. The December 2022 report shows the county has an estimated $140,000 in ARPA funds left with a number of pending requests including a request for $500,000 for broadband.

The executive committee discussed if specific dollar amounts should be added to the resolution to show good faith. The town of West Point has the broadband resolution and ARPA funding on its agenda for Thursday night, and Carr said she expects Lodi to discuss it at a meeting later this month.