Columbia County Fair kicks off in Portage

It's that time of year again when the gates open to kick off the 171st Columbia County Fair in Portage. This year's theme is "Fair Lights, Country Nights."

The fair actually began last Sunday with preparation work and horse and dogs shows. On Wednesday, a few people were already milling about the fairgrounds to start the festivities a little early.

The fair will run through Sunday at the fairgrounds at 1 Fair Boulevard in Portage. At 5 p.m. today, when the gates officially open, the Badgerland Midway will be up and running with plenty of rides and games. In addition, the Beer and Wine Garden is open as well with live DJ Xtreme sound playing. All of the exhibits and animal buildings will be open as the first fairgoers walk around the Columbia County Fairgrounds.

After the gates open the main events will be the Cruisin’ at the Fair Car Show and the Grandstand Antique and Local Truck and Tractor Pull starting at 7 p.m.

For the rest of the week, buildings are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lots of activities and fun things to check out in between. A full schedule is available online at columbiacountyfair.org.

The 2022 Columbia County Fairest of the Fair, Maya Schroeder, sent out a message on social media expressing her excitement for the fair to begin. Schroeder is the president of the Portage High School FFA Chapter.

“Some things you can expect that night are the carnival opening up, our livestock barn being full of exhibitors and our grandstand event later that night which is the antique tractor pull,” Schroeder said.

The historic Portage Grandstand will hold a number of events throughout the fair including the South Central Pullers Tractor and Truck Pull on Thursday followed by the rodeo and demolition derby on Friday and Saturday nights.

If you’re heading to the fair on Thursday, there’s beef judging at 10 a.m. and sheep judging later around 4 p.m.

A few other highlights for the rest of the fair include the first-ever cornhole and softball tournaments. The Portage Kiwanis Club will have a dunk tank fundraiser with Portage "celebrities" taking part, and the Portage Fire Department will be selling food to raise money for future equipment purchases.

“I’m very excited to see everyone there,” Schroeder said. “And do not hesitate to come say hi to me and even take a picture.”