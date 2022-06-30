Columbia County fair returns with fan favorites and new additions

The 171st Columbia County Fair returns at the end of July with grandstand events and other spectacles people have seen in years past.

This year’s five-day fair will run from July 27 to July 31 starting with a few events taking place earlier in the week such as the horse pleasure show and dog judging. The Columbia County Fairgrounds at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage will also have the Midway full of rides and games along with the animal and non-animal judging competitions.

The Columbia County Fair Board released the schedule this week. It includes the list of grandstand events and new events including a pair of slow-pitch softball tournaments and cornhole tournaments on Sunday afternoon.

“The fair board is very pleased to be able to host a typical county fair again this year,” fair board secretary Marianne McMillan said.

There will be two cornhole tournaments, competitive and social, starting on July 31 at noon. McMillan said registration, including a fee for the team, begins on Sunday morning.

A pair of softball tournaments will be taking place this year starting on July 28 and running through July 31. There will be a men’s tournament and a co-ed tournament.

Bingo returns to the beer tent again on Saturday, July 30 from 4-6 p.m.

In 2021 the fair returned after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year the theme was “A Fair to Remember” and fair board president Paul Becker estimated somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 people attended the fair.

This year the theme is “Fair Lights, Country Nights” and the grandstand events will be returning after a very successful 2021. Becker told the Daily Register last year that the grandstand events sold all 2,500 tickets on Friday and Saturday.

This year on Wednesday the grandstand will host the local and antique farm tractor pull starting at 7 p.m. On Thursday the South Central Pullers Tractors and Truck Pull starts at 7 p.m. The grandstand will also host T&C Rodeo on Friday and the demolition derby on Saturday.

The Columbia County Fair will also include junior class entries for 4-H and FFA children and open class entries for anyone not affiliated with a youth organization. The fair will have a number of dairy judging entries.

The fair’s beer and wine garden will be serving drinks and hosting musical acts including Best Practice and the Dual County Community Band.

A full fair schedule is available online at columbiacountyfairwi.org.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.