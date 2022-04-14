Columbia County first responders prepare for 'severe delays' during summer construction

Columbia County first responders are putting together mitigation efforts to avoid upcoming construction delays.

This summer, the Columbia County Highway Department will be taking on a $3.2 million construction project on County Highway J, spanning from Lindsay Road to County Highway CS.

As the “main artery” connecting Lodi to Harmony Grove, the Highway Department reports that Highway J sees a traffic count of 3,000 cars per day. For emergency responders, the blockage on this "artery" is cause for concern.

According to Lodi Fire Chief Bobby Annen, the construction is expected to cause “severe response delays” to areas east of Lodi, especially Harmony Grove.

On Monday, the Lodi Fire Department moved their Engine 10 truck to Harmony Grove. That same day, the road officially closed, only allowing local traffic.

Annen said that Engine 10 will primarily be responding to emergencies in the Harmony Grove area. It will still be available for the rest of the fire district, but with “significantly delayed response” west of the construction area.

Annen added that staffing on Engine 10 in its temporary location isn't expected to pose a problem.

“LAFD has more than adequate members in Harmony Grove,” he said. “These members will be responding with Engine 10.”

Internal scheduling systems are in place to ensure that Engine 10 remains staffed during its time in Harmony Grove.

Lodi Fire will also be working with other first responders in the county throughout the construction. The Poynette Fire Department will be aiding Lodi in all calls east of the construction zone. Between this aid and the rescheduling of meetings and training, Annen says he's proud of his team's strategies.

"LAFD leadership has worked tirelessly to make this plan possible," he said.

As for how long these strategies will be needed, Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said the Highway Department intends to have work completed by the end of July depending on weather.

Hardy added that his department is working on traffic mitigation efforts of its own.

“Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions to traffic patterns and timing while still being able to complete the project in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Hardy.