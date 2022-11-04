Columbia County holding conversation on dementia

The Columbia County Aging and Disability Resource Center will be presenting “Fortune Cookies,” a short play that will give a wide range of people help when dealing with and discussing dementia and memory loss.

The play, along with a complimentary dinner and community conversation, will be Nov. 16 at Northwoods Inc. of Wisconsin, N6510 Highway 51. The free event begins with dinner at 5 p.m., and the play starts at 6 p.m.

“This program takes a unique approach to building, sharing information, and inviting authentic community conversations about memory loss,” ADRC director Sue Lynch said. “Audience members come together for a meal and then watch the play together, followed by a facilitated conversation.”

The ADRC is working with professional actors to put on the one-act play with the help of The Remember Project. The actors will bring life to real issues caregivers, family members and individuals face when living with memory loss.

Nellie Mueller is the dementia care specialist with the ADRC. She said memory loss, whether it is Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, is something that can touch anyone’s life.

“Memory loss, especially in its more serious forms of Alzheimer’s and dementia, effects all of us in one way or another,” Mueller said.

“This event will be particularly useful for those with a dementia diagnosis or caregivers/relatives of somebody who has a diagnosis. Attendance may also be useful for staff who are public facing and may interact more often with those who suffer from memory loss,” Mueller added.

The play is about 30 minutes and will be followed by a community conversation lasting about an hour. Mueller said space is limited for the event, and people will need to sign up online at columbia-fortune2022.eventbrite.com or by calling 608-742-9726. Registration is required, with a maximum of 140 attendees.

November is National Caregivers month, Mueller added.

This event isn’t the only opportunity for Columbia County residents to receive resources for dealing with dementia. Mueller provided this list of ways the ADRC can help those who need it.

Dementia care specialists can help connect you with opportunities in your community to keep you active and involved. Your dementia care specialist’s goal is to help you maintain independence in your community as long as is safely possible.

Dementia care specialists are able to help you connect with caregiver support groups, educational opportunities and resources available in and around your community.

Dementia care specialists can help connect you with a list of upcoming Memory Cafés, which provide a comfortable space where caregivers and their loved one can socialize, listen to music and play games.

Dementia care specialists can help you assess your current situation and help you safely plan for the future.

Memory screens are a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes in memory and cognition over a period of time. These screens are offered at the ADRC for free or they can be completed in the privacy of your own home.