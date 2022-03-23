Columbia County Humane Society gears up for 'kitten season'

A constant chorus of meows echoes from a room in the Columbia County Humane Society.

The Humane Society currently houses 27 cats, with five more in foster homes. Looking ahead toward April, shelter staff are preparing for the new strays that “kitten season” may bring. The season typically starts around February, with an uptick in pregnancies for stray and feral cats. These are brought to shelters like the Humane Society.

In recent years, though, the season has arrived later than it normally would. Now, shelter employees say it’s starting closer to April. According to Susan Bratcher, executive director of the local Humane Society in Portage, this is the sort of unpredictability that characterizes kitten season.

“We’ve been taking in a little bit less, but a lot of times we’ll get slammed really hard for a few months,” Bratcher said. “We never know what the year could bring.”

Shelter manager Jennifer Schkirkie says that the delayed start might have something to do with the pandemic.

“The last couple years, people weren’t out as much so maybe they weren’t seeing the strays as much,” said Schkirkie.

Now, the general public isn’t facing many of the restrictions they were two years ago. For those finding unattended cats outside, there are several things to consider. The number one tip Bratcher has for these situations is to pay attention and ask: Is the cat alone? Does it have any kittens? Is there any possibility it could be pregnant?

“Sometimes it’s best to just observe,” Schkirkie added. “Don’t scare (the cat) away.”

In cases where kittens are involved, Bratcher stresses the importance of staying a safe distance away unless all of the kittens can be safely collected with their mother. Often, leaving the kittens behind could mean death for them.

“If they’re too small ... they’re not going to survive,” Schkirkie said.

Without scaring the cat away, Bratcher says it’s important to ask around about the cat, perhaps it’s a neighbor’s pet. Schkirkie added that social media can be a great tool in reuniting lost pets with their owners.

“If it’s a cat that is hanging out for a while, it might be somebody who is lost,” Bratcher said.

Beyond finding wayward cats, community members can also help the creatures by volunteering or donating to the shelter, especially by opening their homes as foster parents.

“Foster homes are pretty essential to help us get through kitten season,” Bratcher said. She added that often the shelter isn’t the best place for mother cats and their kittens, mainly due to discomfort around so many other cats.

The average number of animals the Columbia County Humane Society takes in annually is around 1,300. Last year, 789 of those intakes were cats, of which 693 were adopted.

Those who are interested in helping the Humane Society can contact the shelter directly at 608-742-3666, or apply to foster at the society website: cchswi.org.