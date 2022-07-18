 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Columbia County Humane Society trying to find home for dog after 3-month stay

  • 0

A Portage animal shelter is taking extra steps to find a home for a dog after a nearly three-month stay in its cages.

The Columbia County Humane Society is a temporary home to many local animals in search of permanent families. For one dog, though, that search has been ongoing since May, and shelter employees don’t know why.

Lexi came from a shelter in Alabama. Shelter employees say they’re unsure why she’s still with them months after she first arrived.

“We thought when she came in that she would be adopted in a day.  She came in all the way back in May!” reads a Facebook post on the humane society's page. “That's a really long time for a dog to be housed in a shelter.”

In their efforts to find Lexi a home, humane society staff have reduced her adoption fee to $100 for the next week. According to shelter manager Jennifer Schkirkie, there’s no real indicator of how long any animal, regardless of breed or age, will be staying at the shelter.

People are also reading…

We don't really have a typical time-frame frame for animals being adopted,” said Schkirkie. “We've had animals that have been adopted within hours of arrival and some that have been here for months.”

Despite this, Schkirkie says she and her coworkers weren’t expecting Lexi’s stay at the shelter to be so long.

“We though she would leave right away,” she said.

Lexi, she added, is “very energetic” at times, “but calms quickly.” For this reason, Schkirkie says she doesn’t recommend the pup to homes with small children. She’s good with male animals but shouldn’t be housed with females, she added.

“She loves to play outside, go for walks, and work on her basic obedience,” said Schkirkie.

Thus far, Lexi has had a couple of applications, so shelter staff are optimistic about finding her a home. She and the shelter’s other animals can be viewed on the humane society websitecchswi.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Common Council votes to expand TIF district

Common Council votes to expand TIF district

The TID will be used for tax incremental financing (TIF) to help pay to develop the proposed Rolling Prairie subdivision. The 60-acre development includes 91 single-family lots along with multi-family units.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News