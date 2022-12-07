Columbia County Jail inmate charged with attempted homicide

An inmate at the Columbia County Jail allegedly used a pencil to attempt to kill another inmate at the facility, according to court documents.

David Lee Ross Borges, 25, Owensboro, Kentucky, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and battery by prisoners in Columbia County after an incident at the jail in November.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision for attempted homicide.

Borges, who was already in custody in Columbia County, is being held on a $50,000 cash bond which was set at his initial appearance on Dec. 1.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 1:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s sergeant was dispatched after reports of an alleged stabbing at the jail. The complaint identifies the victim as a male inmate at the jail.

When the officer arrived at the jail, Borges was allegedly hiding under a bedframe in his cell after jail deputies had collected the alleged weapon, a yellow pencil.

Officers reviewed surveillance video on the incident. It allegedly shows Borges walking near the victim’s cell and shows Borges open the cell door. Due to the angle of the camera, the video does not show Borges entering the victim’s cell.

Two witnesses, identified in the complaint as other inmates, are seen entering the victim’s cell in the video and appear to help the victim. Then Borges allegedly attacked one of the witnesses and instigated a fight. The incident concludes when jail staff enter the housing pod and remove Borges.

The officer spoke with both witnesses. The first said the Borges was doing circles around the victim’s cell, which they found odd. Then the witness heard the victim scream and ran up to the victim’s cell. The witness allegedly saw Borges “stabbing and punching” the victim with what appeared to be a pencil.

The second witness also found Borges' actions strange. They heard the victim yell “get off me” and then the witness went into the cell and saw the victim in a defensive position and saw some sort of object in Borges' hand. The witness also told police there was a torn and bloody shirt left in the victim’s cell.

When the officer spoke to the victim they explained they were sleeping in their cell and were awakened from blows to the head. Then Borges grabbed a pencil and began stabbing the victim.

The sheriff’s sergeant reported seeing puncture wounds on the victim on their arm, back, head and face. There were also scratches on the victim's back, neck and head.

Court documents show two days after the alleged stabbing there was a second incident at the jail which led to three additional charges filed against Borges, including resisting an officer, causing substantial bodily harm to an officer, and two counts of battery by prisoner.

According to the criminal complaint filed in that case:

On Nov. 12 Borges allegedly injured two guards and was “violently resisting” after he was offered a shower at the jail. When a Columbia County Sheriff’s sergeant arrived at the jail they saw multiple deputies attempting to contain the inmate.

One jail deputy allegedly received a laceration above the left eyebrow and blood was running down the face.

The officer reported Borges had been difficult to secure in the jail and when the officers drew their electronic weapons, Borges held up a towel to stop the taser prongs from making contact with his skin.

The sheriff’s sergeant reviewed surveillance footage and reported Borges appears to strike two deputies with closed fists. The video allegedly shows Borges getting a radio and swinging it at one of the deputies. The swinging radio is allegedly what caused the laceration above the officer’s eyebrow.

If convicted, Borges faces three years in prison followed by up to three years of extended supervision of each count.

Both cases have return dates scheduled for January 9.