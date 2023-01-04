Columbia County proposes TikTok ban on county devices

Columbia County officials have proposed banning a popular social media application, citing its ties to the Chinese government and alleging the app is spyware used to promote the Communist party.

The Columbia County Information Services and Property Committee met on Wednesday morning and approved sending a resolution banning the social media app TikTok on all county devices. If passed by the County Board later this month, Columbia County would join a number of others in banning the app due to concerns with the Chinese government.

TikTok is used to view, share and create videos that can be seen by other users on the app. TikTok content can also be shared to other social media platforms like Instagram or Facebook.

Management Information Services Director David Drews introduced the resolution banning TikTok on Wednesday morning. He said he drafted the resolution with Corporation Counsel Joe Ruf.

The resolution states that TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, with access to all data created and viewed by users.

“TikTok is promoted as a fun, innocent social media entertainment application,” the resolution states. “TikTok is actually nefarious Chinese Communist Party (“CCP”) spyware that surveils American citizens, promotes CCP propaganda, and allows the CCP to censor and control Americans’ news and content.”

The resolution would ban the app from all Columbia County government owned devices.

“Common sense dictates that spyware should not be downloaded onto government devices including cell phones, tablets and computers," the resolution states.

The resolution will need to be approved by the full county board to be implemented and could be on the agenda of the January board meeting on Jan. 18.

If the board approves the resolution, the County Management Information Services Department would take steps to make sure TikTok was not downloaded onto county-owned devices and would be immediately removed from devices that have it installed already, including cell phones, tablets and computers.

A copy of the resolution will also be sent to Gov. Tony Evers, legislators who represent Columbia County on the state and federal level, and the Wisconsin Counties Association.

On Wednesday the resolution passed with zero opposing votes. Committee Chair John Stevenson asked if this would potentially interfere with investigations with the sheriff’s office.

Drews said that he has spoken with sheriff’s office staff and they have a device that would be allowed to have the app if it could be useful in a criminal investigation.

The United States House of Representatives passed a spending package in December that included a bill that would ban TikTok on all federal devices. President Biden signed the No TikTok on Government Devices Act on Dec. 30.

Similar steps have been made at the state level. NPR reported that a handful of states, including Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Utah, Texas, Maryland, South Dakota, South Carolina and Nebraska, have enacted similar bans.