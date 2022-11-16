Columbia County schools meet and exceed DPI standards, find room for improvement

In the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s annual school district report cards, Columbia County’s school districts all met or exceeded expectations set by the state’s accountability system.

While the Portage Community School District (PCSD) achieved an overall rating of “meets expectations,” superintendent Josh Sween says the 2-point drop from the district’s former score of 69.3 in 2020-21 to 67 hasn’t gone unnoticed, adding that the DPI “had warned that districts may see a drop in the overall scores this year.”

All schools in the PCSD, he said, did see a drop in overall school scores, but some saw increases in different rankings. Endeavor Elementary, for instance, rose 5% in its state achievement ranking, while Bartels Middle School’s achievement ranking increased by 4%.

In a letter to PCSD families, Sween added that compared to all other state districts, PCSD had a 1.7% increase in Achievement ranking and an 11.5% jump in Growth ranking from 2020-21 to the 2021-22 report card, something he says is “essential” to consider.

“Our district continues to work toward closing the gaps and increasing student growth,” said Sween. “If we work together with a focus on each student’s needs, we should continue to see an upward growth trend in our state report card scores.”

Beyond Portage, Columbia County is home to the Cambria-Friesland, Columbus, Wisconsin Dells, Fall River, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, and Rio school districts, all of which maintained similar scores in the meeting or exceeding expectations ranges.

In Lodi, District Administrator Vince Breunig says he’s excited to see forward momentum within the elementary and middle schools. Both moved from the “meets expectations” range to “exceeds expectations,” with district scores in overall/combined achievement and growth in literacy, math, graduation rates, and attendance topping state averages.

Like Sween, Breunig also noted the need for improvement as evidenced in some scores, and the fact that previous scores may linger for a while before being replaced by new data.

“We are excited about the strategies we have implemented to improve in these areas,” said Breunig. ”When we see improvement in these areas, it will still take some time for old data to fall off and new data to take its place on these reports.”

In Pardeeville, District Administrator Jason LeMay noted that scores in the district fell a just a tenth of a percent short of hitting his goal of “exceeds expectations” marks as an overall district.

“Our administrative team has reviewed the information and is looking at ways to provide the continuous improvement and resources needed for our ongoing success,” said LeMay.

While Pardeeville High School was able to reach an “exceeds expectations” rating, other schools scored slightly lower. For the first time in nine years, LeMay added, Pardeeville Elementary School experienced a decrease in its rating.

“Even with the high school exceeding expectations and the district still meeting expectations in the other buildings, we are aware there is always some work to be done,” he said. “Overall, the Pardeeville School District will keep working with students and families to provide the quality education and opportunities that our community has come to expect of a Pardeeville Bulldog.”

The Department’s yearly school report cards rate areas of achievement, growth, target group outcomes and the number of students on-track to graduation for each publicly funded school and district in the state, focusing on areas such as literacy and mathematics. Each school receives a numeric rating falling under one of five categories:

Significantly exceeding expectations with a score of 83 to 100

Exceeds expectations with a score of 70 to 82.9

Meets expectations with a score between 58 and 69.9

Meets few expectations with a score between 48 to 57.9

Failing to meet standards is anything below 47.9.

Information on the ratings of individual schools is available at the DPI website, https://dpi.wi.gov/accountability/report-cards