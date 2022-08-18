Columbia County sets up broadband committee

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors has approved the creation of an ad hoc broadband committee which will focus on bringing broadband internet to the more rural parts of Columbia County.

On Wednesday night the board voted Supervisor Char Holtan as chair of the committee. Other supervisors appointed to the ad hoc committee include Steve Balsiger, Tess Carr, Troy Ryan and Mike Weyh.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission released a broadband connectivity study for Columbia County in 2019. That data showed large pockets of Columbia County, especially in the eastern part of the county where internet download, upload speeds are as slow as 3 megabits per second. That can be compared to Portage where customers can expect over 25 megabits per second (mps).

The PSC has an interactive map online that gives a current map of average internet speeds across the state. The map shows high speeds in large municipalities like Portage, Wisconsin Dells, Pardeeville, and Lodi with speeds up to 25 mps but the majority of the county only has access to internet up to 10 mps. Smaller municipalities and areas around Cambria have speeds under 10 mps.

At the June county board meeting, Supervisor Holtan suggested the board allocate $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. This was not a formal request like the ARPA requests that have already been approved.

Columbia County was granted $11.1 million in federal funds to help combat the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The county board has approved allocating $10.3 million of those funds to various projects across the county.

A monthly report of how the ARPA funds is released online every month by the county accounting department that shows how the funds are being spent. The biggest line items that have been approved are almost $5 million in road updates and over $2 million in bonuses for all county employees.

The July 2022 report shows the county has an estimated $246,259.94 left in ARPA funds. On Thursday night, the board approved allocating $42,700 for riprap for Park Lake that borders Pardeeville. Riprap is a set of stones that will be placed on the lake shoreline to prevent erosion of the shoreline.

As of Thursday there were no scheduled meetings for the ad hoc broadband committee.