Columbia County to vote on 2023 budget Nov. 15

The Columbia County Board will vote on the proposed 2023 budget this month after getting a preview of the plan which is set to cut services across multiple departments.

The county mill rate is the lowest it has been in over 20 years with property taxes expected to drop next year.

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors will vote on the $28.7 million budget at their next meeting on Nov. 15. Finance Chair Matt Rohrbeck told the county board in a presentation last month that cuts were made across the board in all departments.

Rohrbeck said the mill rate for the county is the lowest it has been since 2000 at 3.918. The full 302-page budget is available to view online on the county website. It outlines a number of key points for tax payers.

The budget documents state the average homeowner with a home assessed at $237,950 would pay $3,689 in property taxes in 2023. Of that $3,689, about 47% goes to schools, 22% goes to local municipalities, 4% goes to vocational schools and the remaining goes to the county.

This means the average taxpayer will pay $996 to the county which goes to 11 different county functions including: about $331 going to the sheriff’s office, $132 to the health and human services department, $114 going to the highway department and about $25 going to libraries and the remaining being dispersed among the remaining seven functions including debt services and general government.

The 2023 budget process began months ago with all departments being given preliminary objectives of lowering their operating budgets by 1%.

Rohrbeck said that the county began the budget process with a potential $2.7 million deficit. During the Oct. 19 meeting, there were discussions between Rohrbeck and other supervisors about deficits in the future. Rohrbeck said if the county doesn’t start considering large cuts it could be facing a $3.5 million deficit when budget discussions start for the 2024 budget.

The finance committee, when discussing the 2023 budget, had in part limited financial flexibility with the general fund reserves. Columbia County currently has about $23 million in general fund reserves and cannot use those funds for the budget.

“It could lead to catastrophic events” if the county general fund reserves dips below $21 million, Rohrbeck said.

Rohrbeck noted a number of major program and service changes proposed in the 2023 budget will save around $372,000. The positions that have been cut include: one public health nurse, a land information analyst, a facilities manager and a part-time solid waste worker.

The budget proposes cutting three court programs; teen court, OWI treatment court and drug court. OWI and drug court are both funded in part by a state grant that covers around 75% of the costs with the county spending $34,020 for each program.

During the October meeting before the budget presentation, a number of people, including two Columbia County judges, spoke in favor of the benefits to the community and individuals of drug and OWI treatment courts.

Also, Columbia County is set to fund 70% of the county libraries after funding 72.09% of the 10 libraries in the county in 2022, according to the proposed budget. Rohrbeck said library funding is based off a state formula which allocates funds based on circulation numbers.

“If you want to support the library, go check things out,” Rohrbeck said, adding that libraries have added more services since the 1990s when the state formula was first implemented.

“My mom does Zumba in the morning at the Portage library. I don’t think they were doing that in the '90s,” Rohrbeck said.

Rohrbeck said the 2023 budget process was difficult because the finance committee reduced nearly every county department budget.

“A responsible government seeks real solutions,” Rohrbeck said. “It does not kick the can down the road.”