Columbia County UW Extension welcomes new 4H program coordinator

With the help of a new 4-H program coordinator, the UW-Madison Columbia County Extension is looking forward to continued success with its 4-H programs.

Located in Portage, the UW-Madison Columbia County Extension makes connections between the county and the University. They offer county residents agriculture programs, community development opportunities, and parenting resources in addition to its work in 4-H programs across the county.

Since January, the county’s 4-H groups have been without an Extension Coordinator.

Enter Rebecca Pfile.

Pfile’s educational resume features a bachelor’s degree in political science, as well as master’s in library science. Career-wise, she has years of experience as a library director, an adult and teen services librarian, a teacher’s aide, and a Peace Corps member, working in natural resource management in Mali, West Africa.

Now, she’s taking on the role of 4-H Program Coordinator for the Extension.

With the help of the UW-Madison Columbia County Extension, 4-H members in the county can learn leadership skills, explore ways to benefit their communities, and form new friendships.

In her new role, Pfile says her main responsibilities include educational programming and administrative duties, both of which she mastered through her librarian career.

“Much of librarianship is educational programming, and so when I saw this position available I felt like the two would marry nicely,” she said.

“There’s a huge administrative piece to that which I feel I’ll also be able to bring to this role.”

Columbia County boasts 10 4-H programs, with members ranging in age from kindergarten to one year past high school graduation. Pfile says she’s looking forward to connecting with group leaders, getting to know members and helping them reach their goals.

“My main goal over the next year is to really get to know the participants,” said Pfile. “They did wonderfully at the fair this year so I know the clubs are really active and great.”

While she’s new to the role, she isn’t necessarily new to the area: Pfile has lived in Endeavor for nearly 15 years, raising four children there.

For now, she’s still learning the ropes, preparing to visit each 4-H group in the county and meet with their leaders to discern where she’s best able to provide a helping hand.

“I’m using my first few months to get a good understanding of my role,” said Pfile. “I am excited about connecting with the Columbia County community in this way.”