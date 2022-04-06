Columbia County votes for shift in County Board

In Tuesday’s election voters across Columbia County voted for a number of new candidates to sit on the County Board.

Of the 28 supervisors on the board, 20 seats had candidates running in the April election. Five incumbents lost their re-election bids on Tuesday making the room for new faces on the County Board.

Vote totals and results are from the Columbia County Clerk. These are unofficial results until they are verified by the canvass in the coming days.

County Chair Vern Gove lost his bid for re-election for District 4 supervisor. He received 170 votes and Joe Harvestine received 187 votes.

Vice Chair James Foley also lost in District 23 after barely advancing from the Feb. 15 primary. Foley collected 178 on Tuesday and Andrew Groves collect 385.

JoAnn Wingers of District 10 lost to Adam Hahn. Wingers received 131 votes compared to 176 votes for Hahn.

In District 25, state Rep. Jon Plumer lost to Tess Carr. Carr got 450 votes and Plumer just 327 votes.

Mark Sleger also lost his seat on the board in District 15. Sleger got 116 votes and Andrew Kolberg got 244 votes.

In District 1, Troy Ryan will be the next supervisor. Ryan received 89 votes and Daniel McSwain got 40 votes.

In District 3, Josiah Wynn was elected after collecting 289 votes compared to David Dwyer with 146 votes.

Incumbent Eric Shimpach was re-elected as the District 6 supervisor. Shimpach got 278 votes in Tuesday’s election and Kyle Bernander got 152 votes.

In District 11, Andrew Fischer defeated incumbent Kim Manley for the supervisor seat. Manley was appointed to the seat last year. She got 145 votes compared to 251 votes for Fischer.

Brad Cook was re-elected to the District 13 supervisor seat. Cook collected 195 votes and Nikole Nesseth collected 157 votes.

District 14 Supervisor Liz Miller will remain on the board after winning her bid for re-election. Miller received 204 votes and Steven Boldt received 185 votes.

District 18 Supervisor Harlan Baumgartner won his re-election bid against Alexandra Hasselberger. Baumgartner got 290 votes and Hasselberger got 252 votes.

Incumbent Matt Rohrbeck will keep his seat in District 22 according to the unofficial results. Rohrbeck received 253 votes and Michael Raether received 142 votes.

Supervisor John Stevenson has been re-elected to the District 24 seat. Stevenson collected 226 votes compared to 100 for Tom Scola.

In District 26, Theresa Valencia won the supervisor seat by 14 votes. Valencia got 302 votes and Kyle Kurt got 288 votes.

In District 27, Jeffrey Leckwee won the seat in the race against Jamie Julian. Leckwee collected 463 compared to 207 for Julian.

In District 28, Douglas Richmond won his re-election bid defeating Scott Neale. Richmond received 203 votes and Neale received 100 votes.

Supervisors in 10 districts ran unopposed:

District 2: Mike Weyh

District 5: Adam Field

District 7: Shawn Barker

District 8: Steven Rohrbeck

District 9: Char Holtan

District 16: Denise Brusveen

District 17: Chris Polzer

District 19: Keith Miller

District 20: Darren Schroeder

District 21: Henry St. Maurice

