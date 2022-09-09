Columbia County welcomes new comptroller

Shonna Neary is using her over 20 years of experience working in the county in her new role as Columbia County comptroller.

Neary started in the position following Lois Schepp’s retirement in September. Neary started as an accounting assistant with the Department of Justice before working for the county.

The comptroller advises the county, manages the county debt, reports the county finances and prepares the annual county budget.

“I attend a lot of county committee meetings. The finance committee is the main governing committee that reviews the county finances,” Neary said. “I’ve also been attending the health and human services meetings to better understand their operations.”

The county is seeing growth in a number of places.

“We’re seeing a rise in sales tax across the county. That could be from people shopping locally and ordering online in the area,” Neary said.

She added the local housing market is doing well and continues to grow. Over the last year the solid waste facility has grown with seeing more customers and more people using their recycling capabilities.

One major challenge Neary sees in the accounting department is the levy limit that has been in place for years, which is something all counties struggle with.

“There are also rises in personnel costs, utility costs and supply costs,” Neary said. “Right now everything costs more.”

Neary and the accounting department have started working on the 2023 budget.

“We’ve started meeting with department heads about the upcoming budget,” she said. “Departments are being asked to decrease their operating budgets by 1% from the 2022 budget. This is the operating budgets and are separate from the personnel budgets.”

There is uncertainty in the community surrounding the coal-powered Alliant Columbia Energy Center. The county receives about $1.7 million annually in utility aid funding from the plant, which has two units generating a total of 1,100 megawatts of power. Alliant announced the site was set to close one unit in 2023, and the second in 2024.

Closing the site and decommissioning the energy units has been pushed back to 2026 due to concerns of potential energy shortages.

Neary said there is open communication between Alliant and the county about the site and possible future uses, but there is no update or immediate plans.

Neary grew up in Cambria and went to school at Madison College. Over the 23 years with the county, Neary has earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and passed the CPA exam.

“I was able to take a break and marry my high-school sweetheart, Josh, and start a family,” Neary said.

Since starting in last week things have been going well for Neary in her new role.

“Everyone has been really supportive and that’s been very helpful,” Neary said.

The accounting department is made of 22 employees with three current open positions, and Neary thanked the staff for their work.

“It’s a lot for the accounting department. There have been big changes, but the group has been very supportive throughout the process,” Neary said.