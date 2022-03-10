Columbia County working with UW program to help with local goals

Over the next three years Columbia County will be part of a UW-Madison program to collaborate with Portage on a wide range of issues.

In 2024 there should be a solid plan to address these issues.

UniverCity Year is a three-year program that connects local governments with UW-Madison faculty, students and research working toward locally identified goals. This includes housing projects, economic development projects and EMS services.

“Communities that partner with UCY receive expertise in clarifying community needs, scoping and developing projects, matching projects with UW-Madison faculty and instructors across many disciplines, and dedicated students who apply their learning to real-world projects,” Abby Becker said in an email. “During the final year of the partnership, UCY also provides support to implement projects.”

Becker is a communications and outreach associate with UniverCity Alliance and UW-Madison. Becker said UCY is the hallmark program of UCA, which is a networks of leaders across Madison’s campus working to ensure cities are healthy, equitable and sustainable.

“Columbia County Economic Development Corporation applied to the UCY program for the 2021-2024 cohort in collaborative partnership with the city of Portage, village of Rio Fire Department and other community partners,” Becker said. “Columbia County is interested in addressing a range of issues related to economic development and EMS services. The county would like to work on projects that include redesigning the CCEDC website and ‘greening’ the village of Rio’s Fire Department. More projects are being developed in partnership with CCEDC and the city of Portage.”

Columbia County and the town of Germantown in Juneau County are two of the six communities working with the UCA. These communities join 14 other municipalities across the state working with UCY and now there are 20 communities that have been helped by the program.

“The town of Germantown, located in Juneau County, submitted its own application to participate in the UCY program for the 2021-2024 cohort. The town has experienced a 12 percent growth in population and wants to strategically plan for emergency services, highway development and other public services,” Becker said.

Becker said UCY works directly with community organizations like CCEDC after they apply for the program.

“After communities apply to the UCY program, staff help leaders define projects. Then, those projects are paired with a UW-Madison faculty member or instructor’s class, which can be at the undergraduate or graduate level,” Becker said. “Students in that class work on those projects for generally a semester and produce a final report to the community.”

Becker reiterate UCY is a community-driven program with the aim of helping communities accomplish their goals.

Portage’s Director of Business Development and Planning Steve Sobiek said the city approached UCA about grant funds to help development the Northside Business Park and Northside residential development.

“They’ve been working day and night on other projects, but we’re hoping to have a response on the residential development in the next month,”

Funds could be as much as $25,000 towards the development of the 60-acre subdivision that would be the largest Portage subdivision in decades.

UCA Managing Director Gavin Luter said the UCA is excited to work with Columbia County on a variety of projects.

“Given that Columbia County is close to UW-Madison, we are looking forward to more possibilities for in-person interactions as COVID restrictions ease. We continue to see communities across Wisconsin eager to work with UW-Madison on addressing their most pressing challenges” Luter said. “This is a clear sign of the public value of UW-Madison to the entire state. I also see it as a clear win for our students because they will be learning from residents, practitioners and community leaders about lessons that aren’t always written down in textbooks.”

