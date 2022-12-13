Columbus man allegedly stole nearly $2K at gas station job

A gas station employee in Columbus allegedly stole $1,700 at his job while using the Wisconsin Lottery to attempt to cover up the stolen funds, according to court documents filed in Columbia County.

Kobe J. Amend, 20, Columbus, is facing six felony fraudulent writing charges in Columbia County. If convicted, he faces three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision on each count of fraudulent writing.

Amend is also facing misdemeanor theft of less than $2,500, and resisting an officer.

Online records show Amend has posted his $500 cash bond that was set at his initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 6 in Columbia County:

The Columbus Police Department was informed of the potential theft on Nov. 18. An officer was dispatched to Columbus West Travel Center off of State Highway 16.

The officer spoke with two employees, named as witnesses in the complaint, at the gas station who said they had discovered another employee, Amend, had allegedly stolen $1,700 from the gas station.

Video footage at the store allegedly showed Amend logging money to be paid out through lottery winnings but was taking the money for himself. The witnesses explained their investigation led them to believe Amend was falsifying company documents in order to steal money by reporting inflated numbers into the cash register at the end of his shift.

Along with falsifying the cashier worksheet, Amend also did not provide winning lottery tickets to match the reported money being paid out.

The video footage reviewed by the witnesses allegedly show Amend going to the cash register to “pay out the customer” when there were no customers present. Amend was using the “no sale” function on the register that allows the cashier to open the register.

The complaint shows six cash register reports from when Amend was working. They show the date, number of sales along with lottery total and inputted amount from Amend and then a final line that is the difference — the amount Amend allegedly stole.

The first says on Nov. 1 there were nine total sales with $90 lottery totals and $290 inputted by Amend into the register. Then authorities believe Amend stole the difference of $200.

The six cash register records allegedly show that Amend stole from $100 to $700 on six dates ranging from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8.

The witnesses told law enforcement they haven’t seen Amend or his girlfriend, who also works at the gas station, since Nov. 18.

Police went to Amend’s residence on Nov. 30 with no response and went back on Dec. 1. The complaint alleges officers went to the residence on Dec. 1 and Amend slammed his door and didn’t speak to officers.

Later on Dec. 1 officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Amend for fraudulent writings. Two officers attempted to arrest Amend, but he pulled away from the officers went back into his residence and slammed the door again.

Officers learned Amend was at a Dodge County address on Dec. 3. Columbus Police and Dodge County Sheriff’s office worked to attempt to arrest Amend. The complaint alleges Amend was fighting with Dodge County deputies before being placed under arrest.

There is a pre-trial conference scheduled in this case later this month.