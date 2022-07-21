Columbus man allegedly threw empty beer can at kids before throwing police officer to the ground

A police officer was put in a headlock and slammed to the ground by a man who allegedly threw an empty beer can at children riding bicycles past his house.

Branden J. Kennedy, 39, Columbus, was released from custody on a $10,000 signature bond following his arrest. He has been charged with felony battery to a law enforcement officer and strangulation and suffocation.

Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt had set Kennedy’s signature bond at $10,000 along with standard felony conditions. If convicted, Kennedy faces three years of prison on each count followed by up to three years of extended supervision with potentially $20,000 in fines.

Kennedy is also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County:

On July 13 a man spoke with a Columbus police officer about an incident on South Ludington Street in Columbus. The man alleged his son and a friend were riding their bikes on the street when an empty beer can was thrown at them from a man. The can allegedly hit one of the children in the head and hit the other child in the face.

The officer went to the alleged location and spoke to Kennedy who allegedly admitted to throwing the empty beer can. The officer told Kennedy he would be issued a citation. The complaint alleges Kennedy lunged at the officer and put the officer in a headlock. While in a headlock the officer was slammed to the ground.

Kennedy is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Courthouse in August.