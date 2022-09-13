Columbus man charged with 5th OWI

A Columbus man has been charged with his 5th OWI after speeding on Highway 151 over Labor Day weekend.

Andrew R. Olson, 50, Columbus, is facing a single count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.

Olson’s initial appearance was on Sept. 6 in front of Judge Troy Cross. His cash bond was set at $100 with standard felony conditions and is prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol.

If convicted Olson faces five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The OWI count includes a modifier that states since this could be a fifth conviction it could lead to a harsher sentence.

Online records show Olson is no longer in custody after posting the cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 6 in Columbia County:

A sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle going 86 mph in a 70 mph zone on Sept. 2 around 11:35 p.m. The stop was near mile marker 115 on Highway 151 near Highway 73.

The deputy identified Olson as the driver; his eyes were allegedly bloodshot and glossy and he had slurred speech. Olson told the officer he had a few beers at a friend’s house earlier that evening.

Olson was willing to take two of the standardized field sobriety tests. He said he could not complete the one leg-stand test due to a knee issue. The deputy reported Olson showed 10 of the 14 standardized clues of intoxication.

After the field sobriety tests the deputy administered a preliminary breath test. The result showed a result of 0.104, which is above the legal limit of 0.08.

The complaint outlines Olson’s record with OWI arrests. The records show he was first convicted of OWI in 1993 and subsequently in 1994 and twice in 1997.

Olson is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court next month for a pre-trial conference.