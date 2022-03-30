Columbus man charged with causing injury in car crash in 2020

A Columbus man is facing a felony charge for allegedly crashing a vehicle in 2020 — causing another person to be injured — after he smoked cocaine.

Joshua W. Kooiman, 34, was charged earlier this month with one count of cause injury/operate under controlled substance. The criminal complaint states this is the third offense after being convicted of the same charge in 2021 and 2007. If convicted, he faces up to a $10,000 fine and three years in prison followed by up to three years of extended supervision.

As this is the third offense, Kooiman could also have his driver’s license revoked for up to two years. Online records show Kooiman is not in custody after being released on a $1,000 signature bond.

At his initial appearance on March 18 standard felony conditions were set for Kooiman.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Jan. 17, authorities were dispatched to the scene of a crash near Highway 16 and Interstate 39. A Portage Police officer arrived on the scene and observed a vehicle in a ditch rolled over onto its roof.

The officer spoke with a man who was laying on the ground near the vehicle and was identified as the victim. The victim told the officer he had pain in his back and neck.

Another officer arrived on the scene and located Kooiman who was standing next to the damaged vehicle.

Officers spoke with a witness who was driving on County Highway CX when Kooiman’s vehicle went by at a high speed. The witness said Kooiman’s vehicle hit a curb and became airborne.

The complaint states the witness then watched the vehicle land in a ditch and rollover. Other witnesses provided police with similar reports of Kooiman allegedly failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway, becoming airborne and then rolling.

A detective on the scene said Kooiman’s eyes were allegedly bloodshot and glossy and that it was difficult to understand what he was saying because he was mumbling and slurring his words.

Kooiman told the detective he was driving but was not sure how the accident occurred. Kooiman performed field sobriety tests and the detective reported he observed a multiple clues of impairment.

Following the field test, Kooiman allegedly told the detective that he had smoked cocaine earlier that evening. A sample of Kooiman’s blood was taken shortly after that statement was made, according to the complaint.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene completed a report on Sept. 16, 2020, that stated Kooimans blood contained 500 ng/mL of benzoylecgonine, which is a cocaine metabolite.

On Feb. 5, authorities received medical records showing the victim had sustained a lumbar compression fracture.

Kooiman is scheduled to be in Columbia County Court on April 5 for a pre-trial conference.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.