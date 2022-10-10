Columbus man sentenced for fourth OWI

A Columbus man was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being convicted for felony operating while intoxicated as a fourth offense.

Kody A. Sullivan, 45, was found guilty of OWI-fourth offense by Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt. Three related charges were dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.

In an August hearing, Sullivan pleaded no contest to the OWI-fourth charge. He was given a withheld sentence of 36 months on the condition he serve 180 days in the Columbia County Jail with Huber privileges.

Voigt also sentenced Sullivan to 36 months of revoked driver’s license and 36 months of an ignition interlock device installed on any vehicles. Sullivan must also complete an Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse assessment and follow through with any treatment recommendations.

The three charges that were dropped in this case were: failure to install ignition interlock device, operating while revoked, and felony operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Online records show Sullivan was found guilty of OWI – third offense, a misdemeanor charge, in Jefferson County in August last year and sentenced to 50 days in jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed last November:

On Oct. 30 around 11:21 p.m., a Columbus Police Officer did a routine check on a vehicle traveling east on East James Street. During the check the officer noted the registered vehicle's owner had a revoked driver’s license.

The Columbus Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on River Road near the intersection of Manning Street in Columbus. The vehicle was registered to Kody Sullivan and the officer confirmed Sullivan’s identity with a Wisconsin driver’s license.

The officer reported a strong odor of intoxicants during his initial approach to the vehicle. He noted Sullivan’s eyes allegedly were bloodshot and watery and his speech “sounded thick and slurred.”

When the officer asked Sullivan how much he had to drink, Sullivan allegedly responded “not much.”

During the traffic stop, the officer administered a number of field sobriety tests. Sullivan allegedly exhibited four out of six clues during a horizontal gaze test. During the walk-and-turn test, Sullivan allegedly exhibited six out of eight standardized clues of intoxication. The final test was a one-leg stand test where Sullivan allegedly showed three of the four standardized clues of intoxication.

The officer administered a preliminary breath test and the test showed an alcohol concentration of 0.133.

Online court records show Sullivan was first convicted of OWI in 1995, then again in 2011 and last August.