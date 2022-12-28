Columbus woman charged with intent to deliver heroin

A car that was pulled over last week on I-90/94 resulted in the seizure of more than 25 grams of heroin, according to court documents filed in Columbia County.

The passenger, Brianna J. Mootz, 27, Columbus, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, between 10 and 50 grams. If convicted, Mootz faces a maximum of 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Harley P. Schrank, 27, Portage, has been charged with misdemeanor obstructing an officer for giving a false name to an officer. Schrank initially told the officer his first name was Brooks.

Once the officer confirmed Schrank’s identity, he was placed under arrest because of an active warrant.

Online records show Mootz remains in custody after her signature bond was set at $3,000 during her initial appearance on Dec. 21.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 21 in Columbia County:

On Dec. 20 a Columbia County Sheriff’s sergeant observed a vehicle on I-90/94 drive into the westbound rest area along the interstate. An officer followed the vehicle and was allegedly able to see Mootz who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mootz allowed the officers to search the car. Officers found a package on the ground that tested positive for the presence of heroin and weighed 26.6 grams.

The complaint alleges that Mootz attempted to hide the heroin. Officers reviewed body camera and the vehicle’s dash camera and noted Mootz was standing in front of the officer and bent over, looked toward the ground and kicked something underneath the squad.

Mootz is set for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday afternoon.