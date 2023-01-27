Common council debates new city administrator salary

Portage officials have a plan for hiring a new city administrator after a discussion about salary, expectations about the job and how the candidate interacts with the community.

The Portage Common Council entered an agreement with Public Administration Associates LLC (PPA) to help in the search for a new city administrator and city clerk. Clerk Marie Moe and Administrator Shawn Murphy are planning to retire in March.

Chris Swartz is a partner at PAA with prior experience in local government. He made a presentation to the council on Thursday night to explain the process of filling these positions.

The conversation included a schedule of how PPA will find candidates and what the council is looking for in a new clerk and administrator.

“What will this person’s role be in the job and the community?” Swartz asked.

Murphy has been city administrator in Portage since 2013. In that time he manages daily operations and other city government's long-term plans.

Murphy told the Daily Register he planned to retire in early March in order to give the new administrator time to learn the position before the capital projects start in early summer.

The council discussed the proper salary for the new administrator and Swartz suggested a fair salary range would be between $120,000-$140,000.

Mayor Mitch Craig asked alderpersons at the meeting if they were comfortable with that salary range. Alderpersons Chris Crawley and Susan Bauer Frye both said it was too high.

“I don’t think people in my district would like it being this high,” Bauer Frye said. She did not give any alternative salary or any other insight for what the salary range should be.

Swartz countered that this salary is competitive in the area for similar jobs.

Crawley said he didn’t like the salary range that high.

“But if that’s what it takes to get a quality candidate I’ll agree,” Crawley said.

Swartz took a survey of the council and other city staff on what they are looking for in a city administrator. This included government experience in budget development, human resources and capital plan improvements.

The council also discussed the timeline for when PPA expects a candidate to be offered the job. The schedule includes posting the position on professional job sites and introducing potential candidates to the community. Swartz said candidates could also be taken out for a tour of the town.

“It’s really about selling the community to the candidate as much as it is having the candidate selling to you,” Swartz said.

The council also discussed whether or not the new city administrator should live in the city. City Attorney Jesse Spankowski said it cannot be part of the contract that the new employee live in the city; however, candidates could be offered incentives for living in the city.

Craig agreed it would be best if the new administrator lived within city limits.

“If we are paying them all this money, they should be spending their money here,” Craig said.

Swartz did not go into as much detail when explaining the city clerk position but did say it would be similar to the city administrator job.

Moe's and Murphy's resignation letters stated their last day would be March 6. PPA’s current plan would to have the new city administrator begin around May 15.