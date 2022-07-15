Common Council votes to expand TIF district

The proposed Rolling Prairie subdivision got a boost this week with a move from the city council that will help pay for roads, sewer and water in the subdivision.

On Thursday night the Portage Common Council voted to expand the city's tax incremental district on the north side of Portage. The TID will be used for tax incremental financing (TIF) to help pay to develop the proposed subdivision.

A TIF is “an economic development technique to expand the property tax base. Property value increases fund site improvements that would not otherwise occur,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

City Administrator Shawn Murphy said expanding TID #9 will help grow Rolling Prairie subdivision. Also, by expanding the district, the city will not take on any new debt when building the subdivision.

Jon Cameron of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors explained to the council on Thursday night that TID #9 was created as a mixed-use district in September 2017. It comprises 33 acres near Gunderson Drive. Murphy has said the subdivision is important because of the housing opportunity as well as the chance to connect Gunderson with Hamilton Street.

Cameron said Portage anticipates a total cost of around $4.7 million to develop the area for the proposed subdivision. He added that estimates show an approximate value of about $97.6 million.

The City has 20 years to pay the project costs but Cameron has estimated it will only take 13 years.

Before TID #9 was expanded it consisted of a number of parcels east of County Highway CX and Gunderson Road. The expansion includes the property for Rolling Prairie owned by Gumz Farms and other land linked to the former Gunderson Industrial Park and a single city-owned parcel.

The Rolling Prairie subdivision is a proposed 60-acre, 91-lot development that is still in the preliminary phases; however, plans for the subdivision are moving forward. There are a number of different housing options, including single-family lots and the potential for a number of multi-family units.

City officials have said they plan on adding a park to the subdivision with more details being released in the future. The motion carried with no opposing votes.