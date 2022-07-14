Community Read event to focus on Alzheimer's and dementia

The Portage Library is gearing up for a community-wide reading program with the goal of educating the area about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

In August, the library will be showcasing a month-long program with a spotlight on these progressive diseases that destroy memory and other mental functions of those who have the disease. Community Read organizers encourage community members to pick up a copy of Jolene Brackey’s “Creating Moments of Joy: Along the Alzheimer’s Journey.”

Chris Baker, Adult Services Librarian & Technology Coordinator at Portage Public Library, said people can expect to check out Brackey’s book starting next week.

“The library is putting together the month-long, Community Read event to increase awareness and help people understand Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Baker said. “This can be a very lonely disease and we want people to know there are resources here for people.”

The library is working with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin for this project. Janet Wiegel is the alliance's outreach specialist for Columbia, Marquette and Sauk counties.

“It’s about collaborating with other groups to make these things possible,” Baker said. “This is a difficult subject to discuss and we collaborate with other groups to get the best information.”

Wiegel will be leading an Alzheimer’s and dementia story time for children on Aug. 4 in the children’s department.

“We’ve worked with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance and Janet,” Baker said. “She’s great and has been really helpful setting this all up and getting it going.”

Baker said along with increased awareness and understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia-related illnesses, the library hopes to create a support network in Portage for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia and their caretakers. Another goal is to unify the community and destigmatize the disease and to support research for diagnoses and potential cures.

On Aug. 11 the library will be showing the film "Still Alice" in the Bidwell Room. The film will be followed by a Q&A forum with Weigel. The 2014 film tells the story of a linguistics professor diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Baker said the book is important because it is good to keep a positive view when dealing with this subject.

“Jolene’s book discusses joy and that’s a big part of this,” Baker said. “This journey of having someone in your life with dementia is very difficult. The book explains that this process is a little easier with a sense of humor. Looking for those moments of joy helps a lot.”

On Aug. 18 Weigel will lead a book discussion about Brackey’s book at the library. Then on Aug. 25 Brackey will be in Portage to give two presentations on her book and will speak about Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Brackey’s visit is sponsored by Klay Vehring, financial advisor at Edward Jones.

River of Art Banner

Patti Fichter, the library’s Events & Programming Coordinator, pointed out the new piece of artwork at the library that is rather large.

“It’s the River of Art banner from the Portage Center for the Arts,” Fichter said. The large banner is hung with dozens of fish on it, each with individual design on the same outline of a fish.

“Kids and other people decorated their own fish and then submitted it to the PCA,” Fichter said. The PCA then created the banner and for a short period of time had it on display outside of the Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St.

“However, after a couple of storms they had to take it down,” Fichter said. “We worked with them to get it on display here and it is a great piece.”

The banner is on display for anyone heading to the circulation desk in the library, Baker added.

“It’s a collaborative effort similar to the community read,” Fichter said. “At the library we are committed to being an important part of the community and the community read and the collaboration with other groups makes us all better.”

Fichter said there is a chance of future collaboration with the PCA about displaying more of the PCA artwork in the library in the future.

Baker and Fichter said people should keep an eye on the library’s social media sites like Facebook for updates on what is going on in the Portage Public Library, 253 W. Edgewater Street.