Complaint: Authorities find more than 70 grams of heroin while helping stranded motorist

A Minnesota man who crashed his car in a ditch on the interstate last week is facing a felony charge after law enforcement found heroin in the vehicle.

David Jones Jr., 63, Minneapolis, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin after allegedly being found with more than 70 grams of the drug. If found guilty, Jones faces up to 25 years in prison, up to 15 years of extended supervision and up to $100,000 in fines.

He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of THC. If convicted on that charge, Jones could face a $1,000 fine and six months in prison.

At an initial appearance, Jones’ cash bond was set at $300. Online records show Jones has posted the cash bond and is no longer in custody. He has also been allowed to travel back to Minnesota where he lives and works while out on bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 7, a Wisconsin State Trooper made contact with a vehicle in a ditch alongside Interstate 39-90-94 near mile marker 111 in Dekorra. The trooper noted it was snowing that day and could see the vehicle's path from the roadway into the ditch.

Speaking to Jones, the trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and stated they could see a cannabis dispensary package in the pocket of the door.

After making contact with Jones, the vehicle was removed from the ditch alongside the interstate. While searching the vehicle, law enforcement located a backpack with a medication bottle with Jones’ information on the label and mail addressed to Jones.

The complaint states there were two small plastic bags allegedly containing suspected heroin. The substance tested positive for the presence of heroin.

The trooper reported one of the bags allegedly contained 40 grams of heroin and the other weighed 35 grams.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported in 2017 the average price of a gram of heroin was just over $1,000 in the United States. Last year, the DEA reported that the price of heroin has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Office of National Drug Control Policy suggested the price of a gram of pure heroin could cost as much as $1,400 by 2022.

Jones is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in front of Judge Todd Hepler in May for a pre-trial conference.

