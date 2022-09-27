 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Complaint: CCI prisoner charged with two counts of battery

  • 0
Columbia County Circuit Court web wiscnews (copy)
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Court documents show a prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Institute is facing two counts of battery after allegedly resisting correctional officers and punching both of them in the head.

A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County alleges Fredrick D. Rivera, 27, was tased by an officer but was able to pull the prongs out before running out of his cell.

Rivera faces two felony counts of battery by prisoner after an incident in July at CCI. If convicted he faces three years followed by three years of extended supervision on each count.

Online records show Rivera is currently serving a state prison sentence after being found guilty at a jury trial on three counts of robbery – use of force in Milwaukee County.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 23: 

A Columbia County sheriff’s detective went to CCI on July 8 regarding an event on July 6 at the facility with an inmate and two correction officers.

People are also reading…

The detective reviewed incident reports, videos and photos related to the incidents and determined Rivera committed battery against two correction officers.

One of the correction officers was called to the dayroom because Rivera was being disruptive. An officer deployed a taser at Rivera who then allegedly pulled the prongs off and began hitting the officer. Rivera then ran toward another officer and punched the officer in the face.

The complaint says Rivera then ran out of the room. The document includes another officer’s report that also alleges Rivera was resisting staff, attempted to run away and punched one officer in the side of the head and another officer in the face.

There are no hearings currently scheduled in this case.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New sheriff officers sworn in

New sheriff officers sworn in

Five officers were sworn into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night with family and friends in attendance along with the ent…

Saving a piece of Portage history

Saving a piece of Portage history

Photographs of horseback riders, baseball players, and fair-goers prove that the imposing white set of seats situated at the Columbia County fairgrounds wasn’t always the weather-damaged, graffiti coated structure rising out of the ground today. It’s the memories held within, the history, the nostalgia that members of the nonprofit group Save the Grandstand are hoping to preserve.

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

Portage native’s acting career takes wing in Vegas

From a three-sport student athlete in Columbia County to a leading man in Bat Out of Hell, Mitch Gray says his career has taken him to new heights.

The Portage graduate currently calls Las Vegas home, where he’s starring as “Hoffman” in “Bat Out of Hell,” as well as sharing the lead role of “Strat” in two out of eight shows per week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News