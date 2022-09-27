Complaint: CCI prisoner charged with two counts of battery

Court documents show a prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Institute is facing two counts of battery after allegedly resisting correctional officers and punching both of them in the head.

A criminal complaint filed in Columbia County alleges Fredrick D. Rivera, 27, was tased by an officer but was able to pull the prongs out before running out of his cell.

Rivera faces two felony counts of battery by prisoner after an incident in July at CCI. If convicted he faces three years followed by three years of extended supervision on each count.

Online records show Rivera is currently serving a state prison sentence after being found guilty at a jury trial on three counts of robbery – use of force in Milwaukee County.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 23:

A Columbia County sheriff’s detective went to CCI on July 8 regarding an event on July 6 at the facility with an inmate and two correction officers.

The detective reviewed incident reports, videos and photos related to the incidents and determined Rivera committed battery against two correction officers.

One of the correction officers was called to the dayroom because Rivera was being disruptive. An officer deployed a taser at Rivera who then allegedly pulled the prongs off and began hitting the officer. Rivera then ran toward another officer and punched the officer in the face.

The complaint says Rivera then ran out of the room. The document includes another officer’s report that also alleges Rivera was resisting staff, attempted to run away and punched one officer in the side of the head and another officer in the face.

There are no hearings currently scheduled in this case.