A Cambria man has been charged with operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, 5th offense, after authorities could allegedly smell intoxicants when responding to a car crash last year.

Court documents filed in Columbia County allege John R. Dawidziak, 49, was driving under the influence of alcohol in June 2022.

Dawidziak was involved in a single-car crash and when authorities showed up he allegedly admitted to having a few drinks before driving. The complaint alleges there were cold beer cans in the car when the crash happened.

If convicted, Dawidziak faces five years in prison followed by up to five years of extended supervision.

Dawidziak is also facing three traffic violations stemming from the event. He is charged with failure to stop at a stop sign, refusing to take a test for intoxication after arrest and failure to notify police of an accident.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 2:

On June 12, 2022, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the town of Randolph near County Highway E and Scharf Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash in the area.

When the deputy arrived, Dawidziak was being treated by EMS personnel. Dawidziak was the lone occupant and admitted to the deputy he had two to three drinks before the crash. The deputy reported smelling the odor of intoxicants coming from Dawidziak and the vehicle. Three cold cans of beer were located in the vehicle.

A blood alcohol level for Dawidziak was obtained after two blood specimens were sent to the Medical Toxicology Section of the State Laboratory of Hygiene. Results from the state lab analysis show a blood alcohol level for Dawidziak was 0.156 g/100 mL. State statute states that a motorist cannot have a prohibited alcohol concentration over 0.02 g/100 mL.

The criminal complaint states Dawidziak was first convicted of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant in Wisconsin in 1999. His fourth and most recent conviction was in 2008.

Dawidziak is set to be in court on Wednesday, Feb. 8 for his initial appearance in Columbia County Courthouse.