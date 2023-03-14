A traffic stop on the interstate led authorities to find over a half-pound of cocaine in a plastic bag, according to Columbia County court documents.

Andrew H. Barrett, 36, New Carlisle, Indiana, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, over 40 grams, and possession of THC.

If convicted on the cocaine charge, Barrett could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. Barrett is also facing misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was in court on Monday for his initial appearance. His cash bond was set at $10,000 by Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler.

Online records show Barrett is no longer in custody at the Columbia County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed on March 13:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate-39/90/94 on March 11 after the officer saw the vehicle speeding.

The officer described Barrett, who was driving the vehicle, as fidgety. Barrett was allegedly grinding his jaw, blinking infrequently and his breathing was shallow and rapid.

There was allegedly a strong smell of cologne coming from the vehicle. The officer reported smelling the cologne 5 feet from the vehicle. At this point the officer believed Barrett was under the influence of a stimulant.

A K-9 unit from the sheriff’s office was called to the scene to do an open air sniff of the vehicle. After the K-9 alerted to the vehicle, Barrett told police there was marijuana and a glass pipe found in the vehicle. Barrett allegedly told the officer he has smoked marijuana about four hours prior.

The vehicle was searched and police found the marijuana and glass pipe Barrett said were in the car, but they also found other various drug paraphernalia.

The complaint alleges there was cocaine residue on cut straws. Under the driver seat authorities found a plastic bag with cocaine, 5.5 grams, and drug paraphernalia covered in cocaine residue. There was a toolbox in the vehicle that contained a digital scale.

There was a second digital scale found on the passenger side of the vehicle. A deputy found a gallon-sized bag filled with cocaine, 236.6 grams, and a large amount of cash rubber-banded together.

Officers found an expandable baton in the vehicle, along with what law enforcement officers call a sap. The complaint explains a sap is a weapon with a leather covering containing lead BB pellets or a large lead plate to add weight and heaviness to the weapon.

Barrett spoke with officers and confirmed the substances found in his vehicle were cocaine and marijuana. Barrett allegedly said he smoked marijuana before driving and had ingested cocaine while driving.

The arresting officer reported he heard Barrett telling someone on the phone that he had marijuana and “a large amount of drugs” in his car.

The complaint states 242.1 grams of cocaine was located in Barrett’s vehicle along with $2,174 in cash.

Barrett is scheduled to be back in court in April for a pre-trial conference and return date.

GALLERY: 2021 PHS Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony 2021 Portage Veterans Day Ceremony