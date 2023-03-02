A man who was arrested last month at the scene of a car crash was discovered to have methamphetamine on him at the scene and then was found to have more methamphetamine when he was searched at Columbia County Jail by authorities.

Kevin R. Dustin, 43, Madison, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, OWI fourth offense, possession of methamphetamine.

The possession with intent charge comes with a modifier of possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places because it was found on Dustin at the jail. If convicted of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Dustin faces 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

Dustin is also facing numerous misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtain prescription, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate a motor vehicle while revoked. Dustin’s signature bond was set at $1,000 at his initial appearance with standard felony conditions. Online records show Dustin is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 24:

A Lodi police officer was dispatched to a car crash on North Main Street on Feb. 23 after a caller had reported a vehicle driving into snowbanks on the road before hitting a fire hydrant.

When the Lodi police arrived on the scene they noticed Dustin was struggling with his balance and walking. The Lodi police officer administered field sobriety tests and Dustin allegedly showed multiple signs of intoxication.

The complaint states a Columbia County sheriff’s K-9 unit was called to the scene and alerted to the vehicle. When Dustin was searched police found a container of methamphetamine weighing 1 gram.

Dustin was then transported to the Columbia County Jail and was allegedly found to have Suboxone and methamphetamine in his possession that was not found by police at the scene of the crash. The complaint alleges the methamphetamine found at the jail weighed 13.75 grams.

The complaint includes DMV records that show Dustin was first convicted of OWI in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Dustin is set to be back in court on March 24 for a pre-trial conference in Columbia County.