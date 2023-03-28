A man has been accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in her home in Portage.
Isiah L. Stanford, 29, Portage, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault – intoxicated victim in Columbia County. If convicted Stanford faces up to 25 years in prison, followed by 15 years of extended supervision.
Online records show Stanford remains in Columbia County Jail after his cash bond was set at $1,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
On the morning of March 18 a Portage police officer received a call from an employee at Hope House who had been talking to a woman who was sexually assaulted.
The victim then reported the assault to the police department accompanied by two witnesses.
On March 18, the victim told police that two days before the victim and two witnesses were at a friend’s house drinking alcohol. She added she allegedly taken a couple of hits from a Delta 10 vaping device. Delta 10 is a form of THC derived from hemp.
People are also reading…
- Video captures sweet moment between Dodge County sheriff's dog and his handler
- Wisconsin's leading girls basketball scorer chose not to wait for Division I schools to pick college
- Reedsburg man claims $1.5M lottery jackpot
- Starbucks hopeful: Gateway lot sells for $1.2M, to be developed
- Alzheimer's first signs may appear in your eyes, study finds
- 10 area high school softball players to know this spring
- Madison-area man on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night said taping was a whirlwind
- Man, 64, identified in Sunday’s crash in Beaver Dam
- South-central Wisconsin lucky to get a view of Northern Lights
- Meet the WiscNews All-Area boys and girls wrestling teams
- Meet the WiscNews All-Area gymnastics team
- Police: Four face charges following search of Baraboo home
- Area high school softball conference favorites, contenders and things to know
- Habitat for Humanity celebrates milestone home built for family of 5 in Reedsburg
- Man to serve additional time for charges including holding nurse hostage in Dodge County Jail
The victim told police she was unsure if there were other illegal drugs inside the apartment where they were drinking that night.
The victim said she had to go to her house for some reason and then left her friend’s apartment with Stanford. When she got back to her apartment the details weren’t clear.
The victim told police Stanford has pressured her to engage in sexual activity in the past. She said she has always said no because she is not sexually attracted to Stanford.
One of the witnesses told police that she has also declined Stanford’s inquiries to engage in sexual acts and that he allegedly offered her money to engage in these acts.
The victim underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam at Meriter Hospital the day after the alleged assault.
Two officers spoke with Stanford about the assault and he said the victim and witnesses had ingested marijuana and were intoxicated due to drinking alcohol. Stanford told officers he drove the victim home.
Stanford allegedly admitted having sexual intercourse with the victim but stated it was consensual. The complaint states the victim did not give consent to sexual intercourse.
Stanford is set to be in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing at the Columbia County Courthouse.
PHOTOS: It's a Wonderful Life with the Portage Area Community Theater
Members of the Portage Area Community Theater rehearse in preparation to give community members a wonderful show.
On November 11, the theater's radio production of It's a Wonderful Life opens at the Portage Center for the Arts, where it will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until November 20.
Director Bob Viking says his vision for the production, which held auditions around a month ago, was to create something that could be performed with the use of scripts, while also keeping audiences engaged. With the PACT’s production of Miss Lulu Bett being canceled due to illness, it was also important for Viking to make room for cast substitutions if needed. Hence, the radio broadcast, in which everyone onstage has a script and takes on different roles.
“We thought it would be fun to do a radio play,” said Viking. “Anybody could step right in and grab a script and take a part.”
Sound effects will also take place right onstage.
For thunder, cast members will shake a piece of tin. For train sounds, a whistle being blown. To emulate the sounds of someone falling into the river, a large bucket of water right on stage (no splash zone required.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jonathan Richie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.