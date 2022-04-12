Complaint: Milwaukee man leads police on chase from Baraboo to Endeavor

A Milwaukee man allegedly fled a Baraboo traffic stop and led police on a chase into Columbia County that eventually ended in Marquette County.

Dvarion M. Beamon, 27, Milwaukee, remains in custody following the alleged chase with police that began in Baraboo. Beamon is facing one felony count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor possession of THC. Both counts have a repeater modifier, which if convicted could lead to a harsher sentence.

He is facing a $10,000 fine and one year and six months in jail with two years of extended supervision if found guilty on the flee/elude charge. He is facing a $1,000 for THC possession with six months in jail. With the repeater modifier, his operating privileges could be suspended between six months and five years.

Beamon is also facing numerous traffic charges stemming from the alleged police chase.

At his initial appearance on April 6, Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler set Beamon’s cash bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint:

Columbia County dispatch received information from Sauk County dispatch of a vehicle fleeing Baraboo Police. Officials said the vehicle was last seen on State Highway 33 heading towards Columbia County on April 5 at 12:08 a.m.

Columbia County officials were looking for a Chevrolet Equinox, allegedly driven by Beamon, near the Sauk/Columbia County border on Highway 33. A Columbia County Sheriff lieutenant saw the suspected vehicle around 12:15 a.m. and began to follow it.

The complaint alleges the Equinox accelerated and did not slow down when the lieutenant turned on their emergency lights and siren. The vehicle proceeded northbound onto Interstate 39 at speeds of approximately 120 mph, the complaint said.

A deputy with the Marquette Sheriff’s Office deployed road spikes just south of the 100 mile marker on the Interstate. The vehicle slowed down and took the exit near mile marker 100 and stopped at the intersection of County Highway P and CX in Marquette County.

Beamon allegedly exited the vehicle and began yelling about the initial stop in Baraboo. The Columbia County lieutenant reported Beamon was currently on parole for two previous flee/elude convictions.

The Equinox was searched and officers allegedly found a half smoked marijuana blunt in the cup holder of the vehicle. The complaint alleges the blunt tested positive for the presence of THC.

Beamon is set to be back in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing in front of Columbia County Judge Andrea Von Hoff.

