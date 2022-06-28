Complaint: Pardeeville woman charged with 5th OWI in 2019 traffic stop

Charges have been filed against a Pardeeville woman stemming from a 2019 traffic stop which would be the woman's 5th OWI.

Trisha Hiley, 46, is in custody and charged with 5th or 6th OWI offense. If convicted, Hiley faces five years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

A criminal complaint states Hiley was convicted of a third and fourth OWI in early 2019. She was arrested three times, once in March and twice in August.

Online records show Hiley was found guilty of her fourth OWI in Green Lake County and sentenced to 254 days in county jail in November 2020.

At her initial appearance last week, Hiley’s cash bond was set at $4,500 by Judge Troy Cross.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 15, 2019, a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a car traveling on North Main Street in Pardeeville around 5:27 p.m. The registered owner of the car did not have a driver’s license issued and an active warrant in Dodge County during a records check.

During the traffic stop, the deputy allegedly could smell intoxicants from Hiley, who was driving the vehicle. The deputy also reported seeing a number of beer cans on the floor of the back seat of the car.

Columbia County Dispatch informed the deputy Hiley’s license had been revoked due to an OWI conviction. The deputy asked Hiley to perform a number of field sobriety tests and Hiley allegedly exhibited intoxication during the tests.

A preliminary breath test showed Hiley had a blood alcohol level of 0.154, almost twice the legal limit.

The complaint included Wisconsin Department of Transportation records showing Hiley has been convicted of OWI four previous times: in 2008, 2011 and twice in 2020 stemming from two separate incidents in July 2019.

Hiley is set to be back in court in August for a pre-trial conference.

