Police initiated a traffic stop in Wisconsin Dells after suspecting that the driver had active warrants and allegedly found cocaine, amphetamine pills and a bucketful of marijuana in the vehicle.
Yonatan I. Mendoza-Rodriguez, 38, Madison, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 15 and 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver THC, between 200 and 1,000 grams, and possession with intent to distribute amphetamine.
If convicted, Mendoza-Rodriguez faces a maximum 15 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision on the cocaine and amphetamine charges. He faces three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if convicted for possession of THC.
Online court records show Mendoza-Rodriguez had a warrant for his arrest issued in Waukesha County for a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine in September 2022.
According to the criminal complaint filed on March 1:
A Wisconsin Dells Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on Broadway Avenue on Feb. 28. The officer learned of the active warrant and placed Mendoza-Rodriguez under arrest.
A Columbia County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called to the scene and completed a sniff test of the vehicle which led to a positive alert by the K-9.
The Dells officer found a container on the floor of the front passenger seat that allegedly contained 18.8 grams of cocaine. A loaded magazine was found in the center console area of the car and an unloaded firearm was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.
An officer found a pill bottle in the car without a label; the pills were identified as Adderall by authorities. The officer reported the pills contain amphetamine and weighed 41 grams.
In the trunk of the car, officers allegedly found a plastic bucket filled with marijuana weighing 456.4 grams.
A Dells officer spoke with Mendoza-Rodriguez following the arrest and he allegedly admitted the cocaine and marijuana were his, and he also admitted the pills belonged to him.
Mendoza-Rodriguez said the controlled substances were all for personal use and described himself to officers as a “junkie.”
A pre-trial conference is scheduled in this case for March 24.
GALLERY: Columbia County building dedication, open house
Columbia County dedication Admin
Shonna Neary of Columbia County's accounting department and Building and Grounds Director Cory Wiegel bring out the ceremonial equipment -- a ribbon and a giant scissors -- for Saturday's dedication of the Columbia County Administration Building.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication hearing room
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Todd Hepler shows what he sees as the most positive change in the remodeled Columbia County courtroom -- a much more spacious hearing room for non-jury cases.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication HHS ribbon-cutting
County supervisors, employees and citizens join Columbia County Board Chairman Vern Gove in the ribbon-cutting ceremony dedicating the new Health and Human Services building at 111 E. Mullett St. Just to the right of Gove is HHS Director Dawn Woodard.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Teitgen et al
Former Columbia County Supervisor Fred Teitgen of the town of Dekorra greets County Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage Saturday on the steps of the Columbia County Administration Building, 112 E. Edgewater St. Joining them for the dedication of the new and remodeled county buildings are, left to right, Supervisor Kirk Konkel of Portage, Building and Grounds Director Cory Wiegel and County Board First Vice Chairman Dan Drew of the town of Pacific.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Hutler and Tramburg
Among the former Columbia County supervisors who came to Saturday's dedication and open house are Ken Hutler of Portage, left, and John Tramburg of Fall River. One of the rooms inside the Administration Building is named for Tramburg, who was on the County Board for 35 years until he stepped down in March after not seeking re-election.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication panel
Columbia County elected officials and staff who played a role in the Ad Hoc Building Committee gather Saturday in front of the Administration Building. They are, front, left to right: County Clerk Susan Moll, former Supervisor Fred Teitgen of the town of Dekorra, County Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage, former Supervisor Teresa Sumnicht of Columbus and County Board First Vice Chairman Dan Drew of the town of Pacific; second row, left to right: Supervisor Andy Ross of Poynette, Supervisor Barry Pufahl of Pardeeville, Management Information Services Director Dave Drews and Building and Grounds Director Cory Wiegel; back row, left to right: Shonna Neary of the county's Accounting Department, Supervisor Mike Weyh of the town of Lewiston, Ad Hoc Building Committee Chairman Kirk Konkel of Portage and retired MIS Director John Hartman.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication supervisors
Columbia County supervisors (left to right) Don DeYoung of Friesland, Mike Weyh of the town of Lewiston, Henry St. Maurice of Columbus and Kirk Konkel of Portage gather on the Administration Building ramp.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication conversation
Gathering just before Saturday's dedication are, left to right, supervisors Henry St. Maurice of Columbus and Kirk Konkel of Portage and former supervisor Teresa Sumnicht of Columbus.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication senior supervisors
Two of the longest-serving Columbia County supervisors, Don DeYoung of Friesland and Jo Ann Wingers of the town of Courtland, catch up in the Administration Building Atrium.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication hallway chuckle
Supervisor Barry Pufahl of Pardeeville and his wife Margo share a chuckle before Saturday's dedication ceremonies, in the main hallway of the Administration Building.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Hartman and Drews
Former Management Information Services Director John Hartman shares a brief conversation with his successor, Dave Drews, in the Administration Building atrium.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Robson and Blair
Supervisors Craig Robson of Portage and Brandon Blair of Columbus chat outside the Administration Building Saturday.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication speakers dais
Supervisor Matt Rohrbeck of Portage, left, and County Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage prepare to begin the ceremony marking the completion of Columbia County's biggest-ever building project on Saturday. Rohrbeck was the program's master of ceremonies.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Borgkvist
Supervisor Tom Borgkvist of the town of Marcellon prepares to lead a contingent of representatives from Columbia County American Legion posts in presenting the colors at Saturday's dedication ceremony.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication crowd
The crowd attending Saturday's Columbia County building project dedication fills all 250 chairs set up under a tent in Market Square, with several attendees standing in the back.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication invitation
Before the ribbon-cutting at the Administration Building, County Board Chairman Vern Gove of Portage invites citizens to stand on the steps behind him, because the building belongs to all people of Columbia County.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Dodd and Hutler
Former Columbia County Supervisor Ken Hutler of Portage, left, chats with Mayor Rick Dodd because Saturday's ribbon-cutting at the Administration Building.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Beck-Engel
David Beck-Engel, president of J.H. Findorff and Sons construction firm, greets attendees at Saturday's Columbia County building dedication. Findorff was the firm that served as the construction manager for the $46 million project.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Manske
Register of Deeds Karen Manske greets visitors at the Administration Building Saturday.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication bridge
Normally, the 114-foot covered walkway across the Portage Canal is open to Columbia County staff only, but on Saturday, throngs of visitors use it to travel between the Administration Building on the canal's north side and the Health and Human Services Building on the south side.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication artist
Artist Don Schmidt, left, joins former Columbia County Supervisor Fred Teitgen at Saturday's building dedication. Schmidt created the centerpiece art in the Health and Human Services Building, three nearly life-size metal blue herons.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Justice Kelly
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly pauses at the Columbia County Courthouse -- a structure that he praised lavishly in his speech at Saturday's building dedication.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication K-9
Among the Columbia County employees greeting visitors at the courthouse Saturday are Deputy Jordan Haueter and K-9 Officer Mattis.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication child support
Showing visitors the conference room of the newly remodeled child support offices in the courthouse (in what used to be the accounting department offices) are Child Support Director Helen Wruck, right, and employees Jamie Henriksen, left, and Alicia Syens.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication jury room
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge Troy Cross shows the Branch 3 jury deliberation room.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication chambers
Saturday's open house at the Columbia County Courthouse includes a rare glimpse inside the chambers of Judge Troy Cross.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication bat
Judge Troy Cross shows an open house visitor his Louisville Slugger bat with his name, "Judge Troy Cross," burned into the wood.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Voigt
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt's courtroom is the only one with a corner bench.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Koch
Columbia County's newest supervisor, Bob Koch of Lodi, pauses in the second-floor hallway of the courthouse. Before his time, the County Board's meeting room was on the courthouse's second floor. Now it's in the Administration Building.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Davis
Management Information Services Deputy Director Cheryl Davis couldn't be happier with her new offices on the third floor of the Administration building. The MIS offices normally are very secure and not open to the public, but people could get a glimpse of them during Saturday's open house.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Calkins
Columbia County Land and Water Conservation Director Kurt Calkins is also the county's Planning and Zoning Director -- and it's in the P&Z offices on the second floor of the Admininistration Building that he awaits visitors Saturday.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Day
Katie Day, administrator of the Division of Children and Families at the Columbia County Health and Human Services Department, offers visitors various trinkets designed to promote foster parenthood.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication visitation room
One of the major improvements that arose from the construction of the new Health and Human Services Building is a room designed and dedicated to safe, child-friendly supervised visitations between children and non-custodial parents. Previously, the visitation room was a tiny corner of a conference room in the old HHS Building, 2652 Murphy Road.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication herons
The great blue herons, rendered in metal by sculptor Don Schmidt, grace the atrium of the Health and Human Services Building.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication HHs lobby
Visitors pause in the lobby of the Health and Human Services Building during Saturday's open house.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication Klair
Eighteen-month-old Klair joins her mother, Aging and Disability Resources Director Becky Mulhern, in greeting visitors in the space that will soon be the Portage dining area for senior congregate meals.
Lyn Jerde
Columbia County dedication photo array
A photo array in the lobby of the Administration Building chronicles the structure's construction.
Lyn Jerde
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!