Police initiated a traffic stop in Wisconsin Dells after suspecting that the driver had active warrants and allegedly found cocaine, amphetamine pills and a bucketful of marijuana in the vehicle.

Yonatan I. Mendoza-Rodriguez, 38, Madison, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 15 and 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver THC, between 200 and 1,000 grams, and possession with intent to distribute amphetamine.

If convicted, Mendoza-Rodriguez faces a maximum 15 years in prison followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision on the cocaine and amphetamine charges. He faces three years in prison and three years of extended supervision if convicted for possession of THC.

Online court records show Mendoza-Rodriguez had a warrant for his arrest issued in Waukesha County for a misdemeanor charge of possession of cocaine in September 2022.

According to the criminal complaint filed on March 1:

A Wisconsin Dells Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on Broadway Avenue on Feb. 28. The officer learned of the active warrant and placed Mendoza-Rodriguez under arrest.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s K-9 unit was called to the scene and completed a sniff test of the vehicle which led to a positive alert by the K-9.

The Dells officer found a container on the floor of the front passenger seat that allegedly contained 18.8 grams of cocaine. A loaded magazine was found in the center console area of the car and an unloaded firearm was found between the driver’s seat and the center console.

An officer found a pill bottle in the car without a label; the pills were identified as Adderall by authorities. The officer reported the pills contain amphetamine and weighed 41 grams.

In the trunk of the car, officers allegedly found a plastic bucket filled with marijuana weighing 456.4 grams.

A Dells officer spoke with Mendoza-Rodriguez following the arrest and he allegedly admitted the cocaine and marijuana were his, and he also admitted the pills belonged to him.

Mendoza-Rodriguez said the controlled substances were all for personal use and described himself to officers as a “junkie.”

A pre-trial conference is scheduled in this case for March 24.

