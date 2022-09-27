Complaint: Portage man faces multiple counts of burglary

A Portage man admitted to authorities to being involved in five burglaries in two separate cases in Columbia County.

Joshua W. Birdsill, 34, is facing 7½ years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision if convicted for each of the five counts of burglary of a building or dwelling. The first case of three counts was filed earlier this month and two more counts were filed in a second case last week.

Court documents show the first case includes three burglaries of two bars, one in Wyocena and the other in Pardeeville. The second case includes two burglaries of a Portage secondhand store in 2021.

In August, Birdsill was charged with six felony burglary-related counts in Marquette County. His cash bond in that case was set at $10,000.

Birdsill was scheduled to be in Columbia County Courthouse on Wednesday for his initial appearance, but that was rescheduled.

According to the criminal complaint in the second case filed on Sept. 21:

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department learned that the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Birdsill in connection with a burglary investigation. During that investigation Birdsill allegedly admitted to additional burglaries in Columbia County.

A Columbia County Sheriff Detective went to Marquette County to speak with Birdsill who was willing to talk. Birdsill allegedly made full confessions to the bars in Pardeeville and Wyocena on three separate occasions.

The detective reported Birdsill was “very open and forthcoming” with officers. In addition to the bar burglaries, Birdsill admitted to two burglaries at a Portage secondhand store.

Birdsill allegedly gave details about each burglary but could not provide specific dates other than they were both in the winter. The complaint states the burglaries took place in the mornings on or about Feb. 9, 2021 and on or about Nov. 6, 2021.

He told officers he took between $700-$800 during the first burglary and approximately $100 during the second burglary of the store.