A Madison man accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Portage and leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit faces multiple felony counts.

A criminal complaint alleges police found a stolen gun along with numerous controlled substances in the vehicle after the suspect was arrested.

Raekwon T. Miller, 18, is facing multiple felony counts in Columbia County including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

At his initial appearance on Feb. 1, Judge Todd Hepler set Miller’s cash bond at $10,000 with standard felony conditions.

If convicted of the controlled substances charges, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison followed by up to five years of extended supervision for each count.

Miller is also charged with attempting to flee/elude an officer, possession with intent to deliver THC, concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony bail jumping.

Online records show Miller remains in custody as of Thursday, Feb. 2.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Feb. 1:

A Portage Police officer initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle with a registered owner who had a suspended driver’s license on Jan. 30 on New Pinery Road.

The driver identified themselves as Miller to the officer. While speaking with Miller the officer allegedly could smell marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

The officer went back to their squad car when they observed Miller putting his vehicle in drive and driving from the traffic stop.

Miller was allegedly driving around 65 mph in the 25 mph zone as he turned onto West Wisconsin Street. The officer reported the suspect vehicle almost collided with other vehicles on the road.

As Miller reached East Wisconsin Street the vehicle reached speeds of 88 mph, according to the complaint, and was weaving in and out of traffic.

At one point the vehicle was traveling in the oncoming traffic lanes during the pursuit after passing County Highway P.

Authorities used spike strips to slow the vehicle down and they worked to deflate the tires of Miller’s vehicle with the pursuit ending on Highway 51 north of Richards Road. The pursuit was approximately 15 miles before it ended.

While Miller was being arrested he allegedly told officers that he kept driving because he was attempting to get closer to his home in Madison.

A search of the vehicle resulted in finding various controlled substances along with a firearm. The complaint states the firearm was reported stolen out of Georgia.

There was a bag containing small packages near the front seat of the car located by police. Inside the bag were substances that separately tested positive for the presence of cocaine, fentanyl and THC, according to the complaint.

Authorities allegedly found 13 individual packages of fentanyl weighing a total of three grams; 25 individual packages of cocaine weighing 8.6 grams; and eight bags of marijuana weighing 52.3 grams.

Also found during the search was $114 in cash, $300 of counterfeit money and six cell phones.

Miller is set to be back in court on Feb. 24 for a pre-trial conference.

