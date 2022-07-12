Complaint: Two women attempt delivery of THC to inmate

Two women have been charged with attempting to deliver marijuana to a Columbia Correctional Institution inmate.

Zyisha Rash, 24, Milwaukee, and Bianca Sellenheim, 21, Milwaukee, are both facing felony counts of manufacture/deliver THC and deliver illegal article to inmate in Columbia County after a visit to Columbia County Correctional Institution on July 5.

If convicted they face one-and-a-half years in prison for each count followed by two years of extended supervision. Rash is also charged as party to a crime on both felony counts which could lead to suspension of operating privileges if found guilty.

Online records show Rash and Sellenheim are no longer in custody. On July 7, both women were in court for their initial appearances. Rash’s signature bond was set at $2,000 and Sellenheim’s signature bond was set at $3,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed on July 7:

Two Columbia County Sheriff detectives went to Columbia Correctional Institution after learning an inmate was going to be meeting with visitors that day, July 5, to allegedly receive controlled substances. The detectives and a jail captain watched live surveillance footage of the visitation room.

Rash and Sellenheim were visiting Rash’s brother Ladarius Rash. Online court records show Ladarius Rash is serving a state prison sentence for felony burglary of a building or dwelling.

The complaint alleges the three were sitting at a table in the visitation room when Sellenheim placed small objects into a coffee filter in a bowl of popcorn. One of the sheriff detectives saw Ladarius Rash struggle to swallow the items.

Law enforcement entered the room and detained the three individuals. An officer initially found seven balloons, each filled with one gram of marijuana, on Sellenheim. When interviewed by law enforcement, Sellenheim allegedly admitted to bringing 16 balloons to the facility.

Sellenheim said this was the first time she had delivered drugs for the inmate. She allegedly told officers she and Ladarius Rash had discussed a plan for her to deliver the marijuana and then she would be paid later.

When Zyisha Rash was interviewed, she said Ladarius was her brother and that she drove Sellenheim and herself to the facility and that Sellenheim paid her to drive to Portage that day.

Zyisha Rash denied knowing Sellenheim would be attempting to deliver THC to the correctional institution until they were in the visitation room. A detective reviewing text messages between Rash and Sellenheim said, based on their training, they had discussed the sale of marijuana.

A search of the vehicle in which Rash and Sellenheim arrived at the facility allegedly had wrappers from commercial marijuana products from a dispensary.

Rash and Sellenheim are both scheduled to be back in court in August after both waiving time limits for a preliminary hearing.