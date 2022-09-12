Complaints outline details of Dells motel drug arrests

Two people were arrested on narcotic drug charges following a search warrant that was executed at a Wisconsin Dells motel room, where law enforcement found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Cody L. Fry, 26, Baraboo, and Katelynn E. McDonald, 20, Wisconsin Dells have both been charged after the search warrant was executed.

Fry has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl (>10 – 50 gram) and maintaining a drug trafficking place. If convicted on the fentanyl charge, Fry faces a possible 15 years in prison, followed by up to 10 years of extended supervision.

Fry is also facing three felony bail jumping charges, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of THC.

McDonald is facing charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. If convicted of possession of narcotic drugs, McDonald faces 1½ years in prison followed by up to two years of extended supervision.

Online records show Fry remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond. McDonald is also in the custody at the Columbia County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office named a third suspect in a social media post, but online records do not show that person has been charged in Columbia County.

According to the criminal complaints filed on Sept. 7:

Columbia County Sheriff’s officers observed suspicious activity outside a Fields Park Motel on Sept. 2. Officers allegedly saw traffic in and out of the motel room that was consistent with distributing controlled substances.

Two officers knocked on the door of the suspected room. The door was opened by a witness and immediately the officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana.

One of the officers began drafting a search warrant while the other officer checked the room for other people. The officer allegedly found Fry in the bathroom.

Fry allegedly told the officer the room smelled of marijuana because there was marijuana in one of his bags. Once the search warrant was granted officers searched the motel room. Law enforcement allegedly found 28.2 grams of fentanyl, 1.7 grams of marijuana and 1.9 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers found $2,090 on Fry along with documents that showed he was the renter of the motel room as of Sept. 1.

Along with the substances officers also found burnt tin foil and straws.

When McDonald first met with police outside the motel room, her speech was allegedly slurred and her eyelids droopy. The officer reported these are consistent with someone under the influence of an opioid.

She allegedly told police there was heroin in the hotel room and the burnt tin foil was used by her to smoke heroin.

Law enforcement officers spoke with McDonald again on Sept. 5. She allegedly told police the controlled substances found in her bag belonged to her.

McDonald is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on Sept. 14 for a preliminary hearing. Fry has a pre-trial conference in October.